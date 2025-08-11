Tony Yazbeck to Perform at Bay Street Theater in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's electrifying leading man, Tony Yazbeck, is taking the stage Monday, August 18, at Bay Street Theater, for a singular Music Monday performance that promises an evening of pure entertainment, artistry, and intimate connection.

Tony Yazbeck, acclaimed as a Tony Award nominee and revered for his dynamic presence in productions such as On the Town, Flying Over Sunset, Finding Neverland, Prince of Broadway, and Chicago, will deliver a one-night-only showcase blending his powerful vocals, dazzling dance talent, and magnetic charm.

From his Broadway debut at age 11 in Gypsy to starring roles and headline concerts at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center's American Songbook series, Yazbeck's career spans stage and screen alike. His appearances include TV credits in The Good Fight, Billions, Smash, and PBS specials like The Bernstein Centennial Celebration and The Kennedy Center at 50.

Set in Bay Street's signature intimate environment, Music Monday offers an unparalleled chance to “get closer” to a Broadway powerhouse—making this evening an experience theater lovers won't forget.

Next Up: On Monday, August 25, at 8:00 pm, the Music Monday series concludes the summer season with Jackie Hoffman — award-winning actress, comedian, and singer known for her Emmy-nominated role on Feud: Betty and Joan and recent appearances in Only Murders in the Building, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In her new show, A Miserable Evening with Jackie Hoffman