The South Fork Natural History Museum Hosts 32nd Annual Summer Gala Benefit

On Saturday, July 31st, the South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO), the only state-of-the-art natural history museum on the South Fork of Long Island, celebrated the marvelous eco-system and abundant bounty of the Hamptons and the Museum's 32 years of leadership in nature conservation at its 32nd Annual Summer Gala Benefit (The Journey Forward: Reconnecting Through Nature) at The South Fork Natural History Museum in Bridgehampton, NY.

This year's summer gala benefit honored Dr. Indy Burke, an ecosystem ecologist and the Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. Dean at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies; Michael B. Gerrard, Andrew Sabin Professor of Professional Practice and Director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia Law School; Chef Kerry Heffernan, Chef at Grand Banks in Manhattan, a seafood sustainability and conservation leader who serves on the City Harvest Food Council; and environmentalists and long-time SOFO friends Kim & Greg Lippmann (SOFO Board Trustee) and their family. Funds raised at the gala benefited SOFO's educational and environmental programs and initiatives empowering families to be responsible stewards of our planet.

The event was attended by 400 guests, who helped make the evening a smashing success, raising significant funds for SOFO programs, initiatives and environmental projects. A special ask was made to support programs geared for underserved families.

During the VIP cocktail reception, guests enjoyed tours of the Museum and Grounds, music by Alfredo Merat, and a special guest appearance by Ambassadors of SOFO's Native Wildlife from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, who treated guests with access to rare hawks and owls.

The benefit gala's main reception was hosted by Andy Sabin, SOFO President & Co-Founder; Diana Aceti, SOFO Director of Development; Carole Crist, American businesswoman and former First Lady of Florida; and Dottie Herman, CEO of Douglas Elliman Real Estate LLC, who presented this year's honorees. A reception dinner by Elegant Affairs Catering was served and guests enjoyed cocktails and beverages provided by Amagansett Wines and Spirits, Two Chicks Cocktails, Channing Daughters Winery, J.A. Baczewski Monopolowa Vodka and Gin, Lambay Irish Whiskey America and Hampton Coffee Company. Entertainment included a performances by award-winning magician, Modern Mentalist Kevin Nicholas, DJ Danja, and surprise guest appearances by Brock Pierce, Jean Shafiroff, and former Real Housewife of New York, Jill Zarin.

During the live auction, guests had the opportunity to bid on once in a lifetime experiences including a limited edition Paul McCartney Yellow Submarine Guitar - Barley Mow Original Art Guitar "Yellow Submarine" signed by Paul McCartney; St. Andrew's Tea Time - home of the 150th British Open, 4 guests will play the royal courses including the prestigious St. Andrews in April 2022; Pappy Van Winkle - the billionaires bourbon 12 year old bottle; Christian Louboutin Personalized Handbag; St. Bart's - a seven night beach room stay at the beautiful Eden Rock. Includes round tip airport transfers and daily breakfast for two guests; a Saquon Barkley Experience - catch a pass from Giants superstar and have it photographed. Spring 2022; The Tom Brady Experience - catch a pass from the NFL quarterback in Naples Florida. April 2022.

SOFO's host committee included notable names such as Taja Abitbol Cone, Greg Matthews, Sheila Rosenblum, and Adam Weiss. SOFO also sent a very special thank you to the Andrew Sabin Family Foundation.