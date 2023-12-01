The Secret Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Month

The Secret Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol features a brand-new adaptation by Artistic Director, Richard Mazda, who will also perform Scrooge.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Celebrates Opening Night Photo 3 Photos: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theater Celebrates Opening Night
Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre Photo 4 Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the John W. Engeman Theatre

The Secret Theatre presents A Christmas Carol this month, directed and produced by Richard Mazda.

The Secret Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol features a brand-new adaptation by Artistic Director, Richard Mazda, who will also perform Scrooge. The cast includes Christopher Romero-Wilson * as Dickens/Fezziwig, Christopher Hudson* as Fred, Mia Soleil Jacquez as Christmas Present, Shawday Mambo as Christmas Past/Lily, Adam Kee* as Bob Cratchit, Susan Walsh as Mrs. Cratchit, Chris Simcox as Jacob Marley, with Ella Fasbender, Baz Duarte, Zoe Nadal, Diana Zorek, also featuring Hudson Malendes, William Cho, Delia Keane, Alex & Ruby Janger, William Cho, Beau Murray, Ellie Blainey &.

Though not a musical the production features several classic Christmas Carols with live music accompaniment on violin and piano played by Zoe Nadal. The Set, Lights and Costume Design is by Richard Mazda, Prop Master Rianna Incatasciato, Scenic Noah Jacquez

One cold Christmas Eve, Scrooge is unkind to the people who work for him, then refuses to give to charity, and then is rude to his nephew when he invites him to spend Christmas with him. When Scrooge gets home, he is visited by the ghost of his old business partner Jacob Marley – and then by three ghosts! They are the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future.

The Ghost of Christmas Past takes Scrooge on a journey through Christmases from his past, taking Scrooge to see himself as an unhappy child and a young man more in love with money than his fiancée. The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge his clerk, Bob Cratchit's family. At Bob Cratchit's house Scrooge sees Tiny Tim, who is very ill, but full of spirit. The ghost then takes him to see his nephew Fred's Christmas celebrations – Finally, The Ghost of Yet To Come terrifies Scrooge by showing him visions of his own death.

The ghosts' journey through time teaches Scrooge the error of his ways. When he wakes up on Christmas Day, he is full of excitement, and buys the biggest turkey in the shop for the Cratchit family before spending the day with his nephew, full of the joys of Christmas. 

The production is produced as an Equity Showcase by kind permission of Actors Equity Association.

The Secret Theatre provides full access to the differently abled.

*Member of Actors Equity Association.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
CSP New Works Fest Comes to HB Studio Next Week Photo
CSP New Works Fest Comes to HB Studio Next Week

Conch Shell Productions in partnership with HB Studio present CSP New Works Fest - a reading series featuring new plays written by Caribbean Diaspora writers: Cris Eli Blak (Jamaican American), Rivka Rivera (Puerto Rican), Frank Robinson (Trinidadian American), Petron Brown (Bahamian American), and Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Haitian American).

2
The Marshall Tucker Band With Artimus Pyle Band Come To The Patchogue Theatre Photo
The Marshall Tucker Band With Artimus Pyle Band Come To The Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced The Marshall Tucker Band with Artimus Pyle Band on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm.

3
Full Cast Set For The Gateways Holiday Spectacular on Ice  Photo
Full Cast Set For The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular on Ice 

Capture the magic of the season as The Gateway magically transforms the playhouse’s stage into a true ice rink for The Gateway’s Holiday Spectacular on Ice with host and two-time Olympic figure skating star Nancy Kerrigan!  

4
A Holiday Celebration Honoring Jimmy Buffett to be Presented at Bay Street Theater Photo
A Holiday Celebration Honoring Jimmy Buffett to be Presented at Bay Street Theater

Join us for a holiday celebration honoring Jimmy Buffett at Bay Street Theater! Enjoy performances of holiday and Buffett favorites by Sarah Conway and Joe Lauro on Monday, December 18th at 7:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo in Long Island Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Staller Center for the Arts (4/20-4/20)
In The Heights in Long Island In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
Fiddler on the Roof in Long Island Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25)
Elf The Musical in Long Island Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis in Long Island Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Staller Center for the Arts (1/27-1/27)
Cirque Flip Fabrique | BLIZZARD in Long Island Cirque Flip Fabrique | BLIZZARD
Staller Center for the Arts (4/13-4/13)
Adam Pascal in Long Island Adam Pascal
Staller Center for the Arts (3/22-3/22)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Long Island Chicago (Non-Equity)
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts [Concert Hall] (12/06-12/06)
"A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play"
Hampton Theatre Company (12/17-12/17)
Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra in Long Island Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (3/23-3/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You