The Path Fund & Rockers On Broadway Award $16,000 In Relief Grants To Support 130 Artists

Producers of the iconic rock n roll benefit rock concert - Rockers On Broadway have announced that 130 artists have been selected from the arts and entertainment Community to receive $16,000 in emergency grants from The PATH Fund's Community Relief grant program.

The PATH Fund, Inc. kicked off the Community Relief grant program in August 2020 with the initial funding for the first round of grants. The program provides one-time grants of $100, $250 and $500 to qualified artists in the arts community affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent closures of arts venues. "We continue to fight for artists all across the country who have been out of work for well over a year." Says Cori Gardner co-founder of The PATH Fund.

"Our deepest thanks to the committee for devoting so much of their time and passion into helping artists in a time of need." says PATH's co-founder Cori Gardner. Each month the committee meets to review the applications, award grants, distribute funds, and seek funding to help artists. The members of the Community Relief Grant Committee include industry professionals and supporters: Pomme Koch, Michelle Gottfried, Kim Kent, Michael Brunelle, Stacey Brunelle, Tamara Fish, and Michael T. Clarkston, Grant Committee Chair and Broadway Stage Manager.

Currently, additional funding is being raised in conjunction with applications being accepted for Round 7. Qualified applicants can submit their application thru July 31, 2021 for consideration for the next round of grants. "We are so proud to be able to help our community in this way when they need it so much! We currently have over 30 artists on the waitlist who still need financial assistance" says Clarkston. The PATH Fund's co-founder Donnie Kehr added "Now that folks are returning to work, we are asking YOU to make a tax-deductible donation today at http://www.thepathfund.org"

Additionally, members of the arts community have stepped up to help raise funds for PATH Fund's COMMUNITY RELIEF Grant, including:

Internationally renowned painter Billy The Artist who has collaborated to create a limited-edition, unisex, wearable art pieces to raise awareness and support for Broadway's Artistic Community. Proceeds from the sale of these unique sheers will go towards supporting the grant.

Rockers On Broadway's musical director Henry Aronson (Rock Of Ages) composed WFH The Musical, which features Broadway stars including Kevin Chamberlain (The Adams Family, Seussical), Lauren Molina (Sweeny Todd, Rock Of Ages), James Snyder (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, In Transit), and our very own Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot) are joined by TikTokers to bring the joy of Broadway into the palm of your hands. WFH launched on TikTok on April 26th and all donations from this goes to the Community Relief Grant. Check out WFH The Musical at https://thepathfund.org/news

For more information or to donate to the PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program visit https://thepathfund.org/grant.