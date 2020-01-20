The Little Orchestra's Professor Treblemaker and Friends Will Present Ravel and Debussy as an Early Valentine

The Little Orchestra's Professor Treblemaker and friends will bring you the exquisite and magical music of Ravel and Debussy as an early Valentine on February 8th and 9th. You and your family will experience the color of music with the professional musicians of the Orchestra, conducted by GRAMMY Award-winning conductor David Alan Miller. In this unique format, young pianists join the ensemble, and young visual artists will be on stage to share their own works inspired by the music. In addition to "Boléro," "Claire de Lune," and La Mer, a piece by emerging composer Nicky Sohn will have its New York premiere on the program. Entitled "On Its Way," Ms. Sohn was inspired by Ravel's music when she wrote this piece.

Prior to the concert, audience members will be invited to send in their own works of art inspired by a piece from the program. We will feature selected works on the screen during the performance. As always, L.O.S. KIDS' favorite Professor Treblemaker will be employing his own brand of storytelling while encouraging audience participation.

L.O.S KIDS is presented in an up-close and fun format, starring characters that today's kids (and grown-ups) are sure to enjoy. All programs feature a humorous script written by veteran children's television writer, Craig Shemin.

Save the dates of February 8th or 9th for these captivating concerts and join us in March as well on the 7th or 8th for favorites from the American Songbook by Rodgers & Hammerstein. Make it a "Beautiful Mornin'" with the pieces that made them famous!

Performances take place at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 695 Park Avenue, (East 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues), New York City.

Please call 212 971-9500 with any questions or visit: www.littleorchestra/concerts.com to purchase tickets.

"Ravel & Debussy- Bolero" - David Alan Miller, Conductor

Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00am & 11:30am

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11:30am & 1:00pm

Program also includes excerpts from:

Mother Goose, La Mer, and Clair de Lune

"Rodgers & Hammerstein - Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'"

David Alan Miller, Conductor

Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00am & 11:30am

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 10:00am, 11:30am & 1:00pm

Program also includes excerpts from:

The Sound of Music, Carousel, and Oklahoma!

TICKET PRICES:

2-Concert Packages

Prime Orchestra/Front Balcony - $100

Middle Orchestra/Middle Balcony - $68

Rear Orchestra/Rear Balcony - $32

Single Tickets

Prime Orchestra/Front Balcony - $52

Middle Orchestra/Middle Balcony - $36

Rear Orchestra/Rear Balcony - $16

Processing Fee: $7 per person

You may purchase tickets on the website: www.littleorchestra.org/concerts

or by calling 212 971-9500.

About The Little Orchestra Society (L.O.S)

Since its debut at Town Hall 73 years ago, The Little Orchestra Society has been captivating audiences young and old with innovative concerts of classical music and more. Through a variety of art forms including storytelling, video, and animation, that exhibit the creative genius of the company and collected artists, the Orchestra presents dynamic repertoire and brings meaningful musical experiences to today's concertgoers. Under the leadership of its Artistic Advisor, David Alan Miller, L.O.S. also shares the vitality of live performances beyond the concert hall through music education and community engagement in New York City schools, museums, libraries, and senior centers.

Last year, L.O.S. reached nearly 25,000 New York City area children, adults, and seniors, of whom almost 5,000 attended concerts free-of-charge. These transformative initiatives welcome not only thousands of participants to L.O.S. concerts, they inspire audiences to make music and concert-going a lifelong pursuit.

About David Alan Miller, Artistic Advisor

GRAMMY Award-winning conductor David Alan Miller has established a reputation as one of the leading American conductors of his generation. Music Director of the Albany Symphony since 1992, Mr. Miller has proven himself a creative and compelling orchestra builder. Frequently in demand as a guest conductor, Mr. Miller received his GRAMMY Award in January, 2014 for his Naxos recording of John Corigliano's "Conjurer," with the Albany Symphony and Dame Evelyn Glennie. Prior to his appointment in Albany, Mr. Miller was Associate Conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. From 1982 to 1988, he was Music Director of the New York Youth Symphony, earning considerable acclaim for his work with that ensemble. A native of Los Angeles, David Alan Miller holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a master's degree in orchestral conducting from The Juilliard School.

About Craig Shemin, Writer & Director

Craig Shemin, writer and director of the L.O.S. KIDS concert series, is continuing his creative partnership with L.O.S, after previously scripting "Hansel and Gretel," "Babes in Toyland" and "Four Seasons: A Spinning Planet" for the organization. Shemin began his career with a 14-year stint with The Jim Henson Company, the creators of the Muppets.

He created and wrote The Disney Channel's successful interstitial series, "Lou and Lou: Safety Patrol," and wrote the Emmy-nominated "Tasty Time with ZeFronk," also for Disney. Shemin produced and directed an award-winning behind the scenes documentary about "Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas," for the holiday classic's special edition DVD and produced the documentary that accompanied the Smithsonian Institution touring museum exhibition, "Jim Henson's Fantastic World."

His other credits include "Dora and Friends: Into the City," "Courage the Cowardly Dog," "Telling Stories with Tomie DePaola," "Donna's Day," "Oobi," and "Gullah Gullah Island." He also co-wrote (with his wife, writer and Tony-nominated performer Stephanie D'Abruzzo) two episodes of "Rory's Place" for The Learning Channel. Shemin's work on "The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss" earned him a Writer's Guild of America Award nomination.

In the world of long form, Shemin wrote "Dick Cavett Ruined My Life," winner of the Writer's Network Screenwriting competition. "The Green Room," a play about the early years of television, has had several readings in New York City. His play, "Panophobia," was a semi-finalist for the Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Conference.

Mr. Shemin serves as President of the Jim Henson Legacy, a non-profit organization devoted to preserving the work of Jim Henson. He recently produced the video content for the permanent Henson exhibit at the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta and is guest curator for the ongoing "World of Jim Henson" screening series at The Museum of the Moving Image.

While he is currently developing projects for Nickelodeon and other outlets, he continues to occasionally write for Henson's characters. He wrote the script for the sold-out New York Pops concert, "Jim Henson's Musical World," at Carnegie Hall, and co-wrote The Muppets Kitchen, an online cooking show featuring Cat Cora. He is the author of "The Muppets Character Encyclopedia" and assisted Miss Piggy with her cookbook, In the Kitchen with Miss Piggy.

A lifetime member of the WGA-East, Craig executive produced New York's WGA Awards show for three years. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, a member of BMI, The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and The Dramatists Guild.

The Little Orchestra Society's programs are supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the New York City Council and Council Members Diana Ayala, Costa Constantinides, Laurie Cumbo, Mark Levine, and Ritchie Torres; and the New York State Council on the Arts, with the generous support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; and the National Endowment for the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You