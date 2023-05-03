The John W. Engeman Theater Announces Cast And Creative Team Of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Performances begin on Thursday, May 18, 2023, and run through Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and the title number, "The Sound of Music" has won the hearts of audiences worldwide.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is directed and choreographed by Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin' in The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by Mandy Modic (Engeman Theater: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; National Tours: 42nd Street; Regional: The Marriott Theater, Drury Lane Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, Paramount Theater, The Wick, Mill Mountain Theater).

The Creative Team includes Tom Vendafreddo (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume and Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN MCQUEENEY (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC features Caitlin Burke as MOTHER ABBESS (National Tour: The Sound of Music; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, McCarter Theater Center, North Shore Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Theatre, New York City Center); Matthew Bryan Feld as MAX DETWEILER (Engeman: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels; National Tours: Vocalosity; Regional: DCPA, Portland Center Stage, West VA Public Theatre, Derby Dinner Playhouse; TV/Film: "Manifest," "Power," "Fashionista"); Angel Reda as ELSA SCHRAEDER (National Tours: The Cher Show, War Paint, Chicago, Wicked, Chicago; Regional: Oriental Theatre/, Goodman Theatre, Goodspeed, Pasadena Playhouse; TV/Film: "Ghost," "The Undoing," "Sami," "Isn't It Romantic", "Stepford Wives"); Tim Rogan as CAPTAIN VON TRAPP (Engeman: Thoroughly Modern Millie; National Tours: Camelot, Disney's Beauty and the Beast; Regional: Alliance Theatre, The Muny, Arena Stage, Cape Playhouse; TV/Film: "Physical", "Blue Bloods", "The Other Two", "The Flight Attendant"); Kayleen Seidl as MARIA RAINER (Off-Broadway: Harmony: A New Musical, Fiddler on the Roof; National Tour: Guys and Dolls; Regional: Westchester Broadway Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Actors' Playhouse at Miracle Theatre, Heartland Opera Theatre).

The ensemble includes Dane Agostinis, Ian Allred, Gina Naomi Baez, Finn Brown, Oliver Cirelli, Claire Daly, Max Desantis, Harrison Drake, Evelyn Engelmann, Tiffany Furicchia, Cassidy Gill, Lauren Gobes, Tyler Hecht, Amanda Hunter-finch, Christopher Isolano, Kayla Kennedy, Quinn Oliver Lessing, Micaela Maio, Paige Mathers, Sadie Mathers, Sarah Milnamow, Christopher Morrissey, Laura Park, Liam Polani, Layla Turnier, Nicole Weitzman.

Press Opening is Saturday, May 20 at 8:00 pm.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $85 for Saturday evenings and $80 for all other performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at Click Here, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit Click Here.