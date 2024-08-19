The American Chamber Ensemble to Host Gala Annual Music Party and Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 59th Anniversary, will present its Gala Annual Music Party and Fundraiser on Sunday, September 15 at 3:00 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY.

The program of informal music-making will preview the upcoming season, and will include pianist and ACE Director Marilyn Lehman, along with violinist Deborah Wong, cellist Chris Finckel, clarinetist and Assistant ACE Director Mindy Dragovich, soprano Karen DiMartino and the ACE Clarinet Quartet.

Admission is by contribution as an Angel, Benefactor, Sponsor or Friend. For category information, benefits and fundraiser reservations, please visit americanchamberensemble.com/support or call 631-242-5684 or 516-586-3433.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.

For the latest American Chamber Ensemble concert listings, updates and information, log on to http://americanchamberensemble.com/. Follow ACE on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/American-Chamber-Ensemble/150032171984.

ACE's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Hofstra University Music Department, as well as by individual contributions.

