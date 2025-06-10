THE FRIENDS OF THE BROTHERS Celebrates the Allman Brothers at Patchogue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced The Friends of the Brothers: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 8PM.

Tickets are $50 - $70 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10AM.

The Friends of the Brothers is a celebration of the music of the Allman Brothers Band, with members closely associated with the original band and continuing the brotherhood with passion, committed to the ideals of every night being special and unique. They will be joined for this special performance by drummer Jaimoe, the sole surviving original member of the Allman Brothers Band and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

Jaimoe, now 81, was the first member Duane Allman asked to be in his new band in 1969. Together, they put together the rest of the group. Prior to that, the drummer born Jonie Lee Johnson performed with Otis Redding, Percy Sledge, Joe Tex and other soul greats.

Guitarist/singer Junior Mack has fronted Jaimoe's Jasssz Band for 12 years and starred in the critically acclaimed Broadway show Lackawanna Blues. Guitarist Andy Aledort played with Dickey Betts for a decade, has recorded with Double Trouble and Band of Gypsys and toured with Experience Hendrix. Singer/guitarist Alan Paul is the author of two New York Times best-selling biographies of the ABB, One Way Out and Brothers and Sisters, based on 25 years of reporting on and interviewing the band.

In the last year, Friends of the Brothers have also been joined on stage by Warren Haynes, Oteil Burbridge and multiple members of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, and performed at the official pre-party for The Brothers' two sold out shows at Madison Square Garden. “They're not a tribute band,” says Tour Mystic Kirk West. “They're a continuation of the brotherhood.”

“This band is based around our shared love of the Allman Brothers Band and our friendships with one another,” says Paul. “It's not just a gig. The music is holy to us, but it's also alive. We honor our friends and mentors' legacies by investing this great music with life, heart and passion. It's not about copying solos, which would be completely against the spirit the Allman Brothers had from the day Duane Allman formed the band in 1969.”

The group members' first-hand experience with the Allman Brothers Band and their deep knowledge of the repertoire and the music's roots and heritage allows them to play with an unrivaled depth. They perform songs from every stage of the Allman Brothers Band's career, backed by a band of inspirational, veteran players, drummers Dave Diamond (Zen Tricksters, Bob Weir, Robert Randolph) and Lee Finkelstein (Tower of Power, Blues Brothers) and bassist Craig Privett (Half Step) and keyboardist Mike Katzman (Leslie Mendolsohn).

