THE CENSORSHIP SHOW With Tim Barnes to be Presented by QPL's Culture Connection

QPL's Culture Connection will present a comedy show (yes, ha-ha) on a serious subject: censorship. Censorship is the suppression of speech, public communication, or other information. This may be done on the basis that such material is considered objectionable, harmful, sensitive, or "inconvenient".

Why is censorship on the rise? Where does censorship begin and end? Should it? Is censorship OK for thee, but not for me? These are some of the questions comedian Tim Barnes and his comedy crew will entertain with The Censorship Show - a one-night-only (thank goodness!) comedic social experiment extravaganza featuring killer amazing performances from DeWitt Fleming, Jr. (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), Felipe Torres Medina (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Rose Kelso (The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon), and Mia Jackson (Comedy Central). There's no better place than the public library to discover unearth such a serious humorless topic for jokes.

The performance will take place on Thursday, August 14 · 6 - 7:30pm EDT at Central Library in Jamaica, NY.