THE 24 HOUR PLAYS is Coming to Shelter Island in July

The 24 Hour Plays have long been a New York City institution, bringing together stars of stage and screen for exhilarating, one-night-only live performances of plays written, rehearsed and performed in a single day. Now, the iconic event seen on and off Broadway, in London and around the world comes to Shelter Island for an intimate evening at The Rams Head Inn on Friday July 12, 2024 at 7 PM.

"The 24 Hour Plays are magical, wherever they appear, whether on Broadway and the West End or in theaters around the country. But it's rare for us to have an opportunity like the one Aandrea Carter and The Rams Head Inn have extended to us," said Artistic Director Mark Armstrong. "Gathering a special group of extraordinary artists to write, rehearse and perform brand new plays in 24 hours, on beautiful Shelter Island, on a Friday night against the setting sun...I can't think of anything better."

A list of artists from Broadway, film and TV, still in formation, includes Devon Bostick (Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Oppenheimer), Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kevin Artigue (Sheepdog), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot, Oklahoma!) and many more to be announced. Audiences will gather on the lawn to enjoy the pre-sunset performance in this chic, historic seaside venue, while enjoying the Inn's farm/sea-to-table restaurant, full bar and astonishing sundown view.

The 24 Hour Plays start the clock the night before the event. Actors, writers, directors and a special musical guest gather for a dynamic meet and greet, which offers creative fuel for the writers crafting short plays overnight. The next morning, actors receive their scripts and begin rehearsal for a performance that begins at 7 PM. New plays never seen before (and likely never to be seen again) take the stage on Shelter Island's beautiful waterfront at The Rams Head Inn. The evening will be accompanied by live music from a special guest, to be announced.

Proceeds from the event support The 24 Hour Plays non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming for students of all ages, professional development for emerging artists through The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, and partner productions all around the world. Tickets start at $100 and are available at 24hourplays.org/shelterisland. A limited number of VIP tickets offering access to Thursday's exclusive artist meet and greet are also available.

Past participants in The 24 Hour Plays include Jennifer Aniston, Leslie Bibb, Jason Biggs, Wayne Brady, Pauline Chalamet, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Michael Cerveris, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Alan Cumming, Hugh Dancy, Merle Dandridge, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Gloria Estefan, Edie Falco, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, David Harbour, Oscar Isaac, Gillian Jacobs, Anthony Mackie, Aasif Mandvi, Aimee Mann, Katherine McNamara, Eva Mendes, Adrienne Moore, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Matthew Morrison, John Mulaney, Javier Muñoz, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Anna Paquin, Amanda Peet, Jay Pharoah, Rosie Perez, Retta, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Andre Royo, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Wallace Shawn, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Sarah Silverman, Justice Smith, Sarah Snook, Tracie Thoms, Maura Tierney, Marisa Tomei, Nia Vardalos, Ana Villanfañe, Naomi Watts, Olivia Wilde, Vanessa Williams, Patrick Wilson and many more.

