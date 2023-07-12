TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE Comes to Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the exciting, new comedy TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE, a sparkling narrative written by and starring film star Steve Guttenberg (star of Diner, Cocoon, Three Men and a Baby and Police Academy franchises), will be the season finale of Bay Street’s 2023 Mainstage Season. TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE is presented as a co-production with George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ and is directed by David Saint.



TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring veteran screen actor Steve Guttenberg. This hilarious journey from the Guttenberg’s family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as told by Guttenberg himself and 3 other actors—recounts how he broke onto the Paramount Lot and set up an office, to his run-ins with everyone from Paul Reiser to Tom Selleck, Brian Dennehy to Merv Griffin. It would be an unbelievable tale... if it wasn’t true (mostly).



Says Steve Guttenberg, “This story has been swirling around my brain for years and I’ve gotten it out in pieces but now I feel the tale must be told. My aim is to entertain and for people to learn what an actor really does to break in, break out and grab the opportunity when the door opens,” he adds. “It’s a Valentine to my family, friends, and Hollywood. I have much to be grateful for and it's a joy to share it all with a live audience!”



Bay Street's Artistic Director, Scott Schwartz, says, "We are beyond thrilled to bring the incredible Steve Guttenberg and his hilarious new play to Sag Harbor. I love Steve's movies and I can't wait to see him live on our stage joined by an uproarious cast of 3 playing 90(!!!)roles!"



Steve Guttenberg made his acting debut in The Boys From Brazil with Laurence Olivier and Gregory Peck. From that recognition, he attracted a variety of leading roles including the film classic Diner (1983), which was chosen by Vanity Fair as the Best Film of the Last Thirty Years, and the broad comedy, Police Academy (1984) which continues to be one of the highest earning film franchises ever. In 1985 Guttenberg's fame increased with Cocoon, a life-affirming film of the highest order. The science fiction genre continued with Short Circuit (1986), John Badham's groundbreaking artificial intelligence film. Steve worked opposite Isabelle Hupert in Curtis Hansen's Bedroom Window (1986), the heralded Hitchcockian thriller. In 1987, Disney released Three Men and a Baby, Leonard Nimoy's popular movie about bachelors raising a child. The film went on to announce itself as the number-one-grossing film of the year and provided a successful sequel. Guttenberg has the record for most original films to go to franchises in film history, and for appearing in the most films in The Screen Actors Guild from 1980-1990, tying Gene Hackman. He received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and continues to learn and study his beloved craft.



On the legitimate stage, Guttenberg appeared in The Boys Next Door (1993) in London's West End, Prelude to a Kiss (1995) on Broadway, and Furthest From The Sun (2000) at the June Lune Theatre in Minneapolis. Guttenberg also played Henry Percy in 20150 The Hudson Warehouse Theatre's production of Henry IV.



The production also features 3 other actors: Carine Montbertrand, Dan Domingues, Arnie Burton (alternating with) Stephen DeRosa playing over 90 roles.