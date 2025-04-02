Strongbox Theater to Present The First Annual Short Play Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Strongbox Theater will present several evenings of short, one-act plays. According to producer Tony Leone, “After being dormant for three years to focus on our construction project, we’re thrilled to be back to produce another theatrical event for the public. Construction of our brick-and-mortar theater is finally underway, and we want everyone to know that we are back. We have found a great partner in Bethany Congregational Church as the venue for our next show.”

After receiving over 450 plays from writers all over the world, director John Torres led a selection committee to choose 6 entertaining plays authored by award-winning playwrights to be performed at the festival. The plays will consist mostly of comedies.

The show runs May 2 – 17 on Fridays and Saturdays, at Bethany Congregational Church, 100 Main St. in East Rockaway. Showtime is at 8:00pm. Tickets are $25. The production has a 1 hour, 30-minute run time with no intermission. Audience members can pay at the door, but advance purchases are recommended. The venue is a short walk from the LIRR East Rockaway station on the Long Beach line.

About Strongbox Theater

Strongbox Theater is a production company based in East Rockaway, New York looking to provide professional and unique theater experiences to the public. Strongbox Theater will operate out of the former East Rockaway National Bank building at 40 Main Street, in a renovated performance space with a flexible, modular stage and seating, and state of the art production equipment. With a slated debut opening in the Spring of 2026. Strongbox Theater will also house a bar, lounge, and art gallery. Construction is underway. Strongbox Theater’s mission is to build a strong community of artists that are nurtured and developed for the greater good of their craft. They are determined to create an audience of theatre goers and art lovers as they bring art, ideas, and culture to their community.

