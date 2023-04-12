Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Samantha Massell, Anthony Chatmon II & More to Star in DOUBLE HELIX World Premiere at Bay Street Theater

Samantha Massell, Anthony Chatmon II & More to Star in DOUBLE HELIX World Premiere at Bay Street Theater

The new musical by Madeline Myers, directed by Scott Schwartz, opens Saturday, June 3, and continues through Sunday, June 18.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the cast and crew of the upcoming world premiere of Double Helix, the first show of the 2023 Mainstage Season, with previews starting May 30. The new musical by Madeline Myers, directed by Scott Schwartz, opens Saturday, June 3, and continues through Sunday, June 18. Mainstage Subscriptions remain the best opportunity to secure the best seats at the best prices, though single seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase a Mainstage Subscription or tickets, call the Box Office at 631 725 9500 or visit the Mainstage Subscriptions Page at Click Here. VIP tickets for the Opening Night Reception are available by contacting kim@baystreet.org.

Double Helix tells the true story of the race to discover the structure of DNA in the 1950s and follows the brilliant young researcher, Rosalind Franklin, as she contends with adversity, anti-semitism, and love to uncover one of life's great mysteries. The musical also features the real-life scientists James Watson, Francis Crick, and Maurice Wilkins whose similar pursuit of scientific greatness weave their stories throughout Rosalind's passionate and at times heartbreaking journey. As Rosalind Franklin struggles to sacrifice what makes her human in order to discover what makes us human, Double Helix asks: what is life, and what does it mean to truly live? The premiere coincides with the 70th anniversary of the discovery of the structure of DNA, of which Franklin's contributions played an integral role.

The cast includes Samantha Massell as Rosalind Franklin; Anthony Chatmon II as Maurice Wilkins; Matthew Christian as Jacques Mering; Max Chulmecky as James Watson; Anthony Joseph Costello as Raymond Gosling; Amy Justman as Adrienne Weill; Austin Ku as Francis Crick; Thom Sesma as John Randall; Tuck Sweeney as William Bates; and Kate Fitzgerald and Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan as swings.

The creative team for Double Helix at Bay Street Theater includes Scott Schwartz, Director; Madeline Myers, Composer and Playwright; Patrick Sulken, Music Director; Addy Chan, Choreographer; Scott Wasserman, Orchestrations; Alexander Dodge, Scenic Designer; Mike Billings, Lighting Designer; Ashley Soliman, Costume Designer; Jon Weston, Sound Designer; Andrew Lazarow with the LAB at Rockwell Group, Projection Designer; Sara Plata, Hair & Makeup Designer; Kat West, Production Stage Manager.

The 2023 Mainstage Season at Bay Street Theater is made possible, in part, by the Bay Street Theater Board of Trustees, Associate Producers David Fink, Keith Green & Ann Ciardullo, Myra Hackel, and Wendy Hashmall, The Shubert Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning: Office of Cultural Affairs, The Neuwirth Foundation, AARP Long Island, Adam Miller Group, Advantage Title, CeeJack Team, Channing Daughters, Corcoran, Dave Bofill Marine, Fisher's Home Furnishings, Hollander Design Landscape Architects, LaGuardia Design Group, Maggio Environmental Services, Mala Sander + Team, National Grid, Northwell Health, Peconic Landing, PSEG Long Island, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Unlimited Earth Care, Weill Cornell Medicine (list in progress).

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at Click Here.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.




