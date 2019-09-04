SUNSET BOULEVARD Comes to the John Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for SUNSET BOULEVARD. Performances begin on Thursday, September 12 and run through Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning musical Sunset Boulevard weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. In her mansion, faded silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer Joe Gillis, stumbles into her reclusive world and is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle. Joe becomes trapped until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free, with dramatic consequences. With its much-loved score ("Sunset Boulevard," "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye," "The Greatest Star Of All" and "The Perfect Year") this production promises to be a spectacular event.

SUNSET BOULEVARD is Produced by Producing Artistic Director RICHARD DOLCE and Directed and Staged by MATT KUNKEL (Engeman Theater: Elf; Regional: A Celebration of Muny 100 and An Evening with the Stars - St. Louis Muny; associate credits include The Music Man and Tommy (The Kennedy Center), Candide - Carnegie Hall, Elf the Musical - Madison Square Garden, and Thoroughly Modern Millie - Actors Fund Reunion Concert).

The Musical Director is Charlie Reuter (Engeman Theater: Elf; Regional: The Prince of Egypt - Tuacahn; Cinderella - National Tour; A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder - The Old Globe).

The Associate Director is Emma Gassett.

The Creative Team includes: Paige Hathaway (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume & Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), KYLEE LOERA (Projection Design), ALEXANDER SACCA (Props Design), GAYLE SEAY, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager) and Kristie Moschetta (Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast includes: BRIANNA BARNES, Larry Daggett, Emma Gassett, Cody Gerszewski, CAITLIN HORNIK, Patricia Lawrence, Eric Jon Mahlum, Bobby Montaniz, Sarah Quinn Taylor and Douglas Waterbury-Tieman.The cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD features Judy McLane as Norma Desmond (Broadway: Mamma Mia!, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Aspects of Love, Chess; Off-Broadway: Johnny Guitar; National & International Tours: Into the Woods, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Big, Side by Side by Sondheim), David Hess as Max von Mayerling (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, Annie Get Your Gun; First National Tours: The Bridges of Madison County, Sweeney Todd, Ragtime; Carnegie Hall: Kristina; Lincoln Center: Dessa Rose) and Bryant Martin as Joe Gillis (Engeman Theater: Oklahoma!; Other favorite credits: Desperate Measures, The Last Ship, Clint Black's Looking for Christmas, First Date, The Bridges of Madison County).

Press Opening is Saturday, September 14th at 8:00pm

SUNSET BOULEVARD will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $80 on Saturday evenings, $75 all other performances and may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality, theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated Theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com





