SONGBOOK BY THE SEA Returns to East Hampton for Summer 2025

LTV Studios in East Hampton has announced the return of its acclaimed musical series, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, set to run July 5 through August 30, 2025 at its Wainscott studio space. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this year’s lineup brings an exciting roster of Broadway and cabaret legends to the East End.

The 2025 season opens in grand style on Saturday, July 5 at 7:30PM with an evening starring the legendary Marilyn Maye, followed by a post-show “Meet & Greet” as part of the Season Opening Gala. Performances continue throughout the summer with a star-studded series featuring Lee Roy Reams, Liz Callaway, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano, Steve Ross, Karen Murphy, Maria Abous, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas, Marta Sanders, Craig Rubano, and MOIPEI.

Presented in a transformed industrial television studio, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea offers an intimate and elevated live music experience. State-of-the-art lighting and sound meet café-style seating and the gleam of a Baby Grand piano, setting the scene for unforgettable evenings of classic and contemporary song.

Each concert brings a unique take on the Great American Songbook and beyond, celebrating everything from Broadway to jazz standards to new musical interpretations. Whether you’re winding down from a beach day or seeking a night of elegant entertainment, Songbook by the Sea is quickly becoming a can’t-miss cultural destination in the Hamptons.

Performance Schedule:

All shows begin at 7:30PM at LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott, NY 11975

Ticket Information:

Opening Gala (July 5): VIP $150 (includes drink ticket and reserved seating), General Admission $100

All Other Performances: VIP $100 (includes drink ticket), General Admission $60 in advance / $65 at the door

Tickets and full event details are available at ltveh.org/hss2025.

LTV is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax-deductible as defined by IRS regulations.

