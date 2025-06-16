SONGBOOK BY THE SEA Returns to East Hampton for Summer 2025

Season kicks off July 5 with Marilyn Maye.
LTV Studios in East Hampton has announced the return of its acclaimed musical series, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, set to run July 5 through August 30, 2025 at its Wainscott studio space. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this year’s lineup brings an exciting roster of Broadway and cabaret legends to the East End.
The 2025 season opens in grand style on Saturday, July 5 at 7:30PM with an evening starring the legendary Marilyn Maye, followed by a post-show “Meet & Greet” as part of the Season Opening Gala. Performances continue throughout the summer with a star-studded series featuring Lee Roy Reams, Liz Callaway, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano, Steve Ross, Karen Murphy, Maria Abous, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas, Marta Sanders, Craig Rubano, and MOIPEI.
Presented in a transformed industrial television studio, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea offers an intimate and elevated live music experience. State-of-the-art lighting and sound meet café-style seating and the gleam of a Baby Grand piano, setting the scene for unforgettable evenings of classic and contemporary song.
Each concert brings a unique take on the Great American Songbook and beyond, celebrating everything from Broadway to jazz standards to new musical interpretations. Whether you’re winding down from a beach day or seeking a night of elegant entertainment, Songbook by the Sea is quickly becoming a can’t-miss cultural destination in the Hamptons.
All shows begin at 7:30PM at LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott, NY 11975
Saturday, July 5 – Meet Marvelous Marilyn Maye (Season Opening Gala)
Friday, July 11 – Me and Betty with Lee Roy Reams
Saturday, July 19 – Broadway and Beyond with Liz Callaway
Saturday, July 26 – Hirschfeld’s Broadway with Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano (hosted by David Leopold)
Sunday, August 3 – Best of the Versed Strikes Back! with Steve Ross, Karen Murphy, and Maria Abous (produced/hosted by David Alpern)
Saturday, August 16 – Nice Work If You Can Get It – A Cabaret Jubilee with KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas & Marta Sanders (in association with The Mabel Mercer Foundation)
Saturday, August 23 – Take the Moment with Craig Rubano
Saturday, August 30 – Moipei Embraces New York with Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei
Opening Gala (July 5): VIP $150 (includes drink ticket and reserved seating), General Admission $100
All Other Performances: VIP $100 (includes drink ticket), General Admission $60 in advance / $65 at the door
Tickets and full event details are available at ltveh.org/hss2025.
LTV is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax-deductible as defined by IRS regulations.
