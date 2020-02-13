SCHOOL OF ROCK's Ava Della Pietra To Perform At The New York Tennis Open

On the heels her latest single "Christmas Tonight" being named one of Tiger Beat Magazine's "Best Holiday Songs of 2019," Ava Della Pietra, the 14-year-old singer/songwriter and Broadway alumna, has announced that she will perform at the New York Tennis Open on February 15th. Fans will be treated to a preview of Ava's upcoming single "Optimist," as well as Ava's performance of the National Anthem, just before the Men's Singles Semifinals Match at 7pm.



"As an active tennis player and fan of the game, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to sing at this match, particularly on my home turf of Long Island," said Ava.



"Christmas Tonight" is one of forty songs that Ava has written, and the first of ten already produced, to be released in the coming months alongside "Optimist." "Christmas Tonight" was streamed nearly 150,000 times and listed alongside artists like Alessia Cara, Jonas Brothers, and Liam Payne, leading Newsday to call Ava "a rising star." A multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, bass, guitar, violin, and ukulele, Ava began performing at age four and writing songs at age five. She performed on the national tours of Les Misérables and White Christmas before joining the original cast of School of Rock, and has been featured on Good Morning America, Sesame Street, the Tony Awards, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and more. Most recently, Ava performed at the Sundance Film Festival, the Great South Bay Music Festival, and at Madison Square Garden in front of 20,000 Knicks fans.



Ava is gearing up for the release of her debut EP, featuring material she collaborated on with producers Will Hicks (Ed SHeeran, Jamie Lawson) and Adrian Gurvitz (Jesse McCartney, Cheetah Girls). The EP will feature songs like "Optimist," about brushing off the negativity that so often brings us down, "Forgotten," dedicated to the people of Puerto Rico suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, and "Home," inspired by the devastating stories of families torn apart on the southern border. Ava has been touring in support of the EP, and recently performed at My Father's Place in Roslyn, New York, and in front of a sold out crowd at NYC's Rockwood Music Hall.



A supporter of both local and national charitable organizations, Ava is dedicated to advocating for young people, inspiring others to believe in themselves and follow their dreams. For more information on Ava Della Pietra, please visit https://www.avadellapietra.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You