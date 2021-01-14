Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
Registration Currently Available for MY LIFE THE MUSICAL! WITH BETHANY DELLAPOLLA
The class will begin Monday, February 15, and will continue through Friday, February 19, from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is announcing that registration is currently available for the five-day online vacation camp My Life The Musical! With Bethany Dellapolla. The class will begin Monday, February 15, and will continue through Friday, February 19, from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day. The class is open to kids ages 7 to 12 for a fee of $300; payment plans are available. Registrants will receive private links to join each session via email two hours before the scheduled start time. For additional information, contact Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.Bethany Dellapolla will guide participants through different aspects of musical theatre. Attendees should prepare a portion of a song if they want to sing, or a dance if they want to dance, and will be paired up accordingly, singers and dancers. The students will then create small scenes or skits around a common theme, with guidance from the instructor, incorporating their prepared song and/or dance. Participants will be placed in breakout rooms so they can work together, independently. The camp will also explore ensemble work and theater games. All of the scenes will be filmed and edited together for a final presentation. Bethany Dellapolla is an actress, teacher, director, and choreographer based in New York and Long Island. She received her BA in Theatre Performance from SUNY New Paltz, where she was named one of the Outstanding Graduates of her class. She also graduated with honors from LIU with her Masters Degree in Childhood Education, and holds teaching certifications in Childhood Education, Early Childhood Education, Special Education, and Theatre Education. Teaching and coaching credits include: Broadway Dance Center, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Bay Street Theater, TADA! Youth Theatre, Pierson Middle-High School, Gateway Playhouse, and NexGen Youth Theatre, her own youth theatre company based in New York (www.nexgenyouththeatre.com). She has directed and/or choreographed shows for children and adults, such as The Little Mermaid, The Drowsy Chaperone, Anything Goes, Seussical, and Beauty and the Beast. As an actress, Bethany has performed in everything from independent film, to radio and theatre. Most recently, Bethany was seen as Mrs. Potts/Villager in Beauty and the Beast (BroadwayWorld.com nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), Steph in Reasons to Be Pretty, and Nurse/Worker 2 in Eco: The Musical (NYMF). Twitter/Instagram: @bdellapolla
