Registration Currently Available for MY LIFE THE MUSICAL! WITH BETHANY DELLAPOLLA

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is announcing that registration is currently available for the five-day online vacation camp My Life The Musical! With Bethany Dellapolla. The class will begin Monday, February 15, and will continue through Friday, February 19, from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day. The class is open to kids ages 7 to 12 for a fee of $300; payment plans are available. Registrants will receive private links to join each session via email two hours before the scheduled start time. For additional information, contact Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org.

Bethany Dellapolla will guide participants through different aspects of musical theatre. Attendees should prepare a portion of a song if they want to sing, or a dance if they want to dance, and will be paired up accordingly, singers and dancers. The students will then create small scenes or skits around a common theme, with guidance from the instructor, incorporating their prepared song and/or dance. Participants will be placed in breakout rooms so they can work together, independently. The camp will also explore ensemble work and theater games. All of the scenes will be filmed and edited together for a final presentation.