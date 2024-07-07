ROMEO & JULIET at The Carriage House Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Sunday, the Carriage House Players wrap up a triumphant run of William Shakespeare’s classic ROMEO & JULIET presented at the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium. Directed by the legendary theatrical veteran Nick Masson, who has a knack for blockbusters, the production is bursting at the seams with vibrancy and energy. Evan Donnellan serves as Assistant Director, Heather Legnosky serves as Fight Choreographer, and Costume Design was provided by Mary Caulfield. Production photos are by Arya Sementilli.

The cast stars Luke Hampson and Alex Piteris in the titular roles of “Romeo & Juliet,” Dan Schindlar as “Mercutio,” Jae Hughes as “Tybalt,” Richard O’ Sullivan as “Friar Lawrence,” Aimee Berlin as “Nurse,” Evan Donnellan and Katie Ferretti as “Capulet and Lady Capulet,” Zach Rudd as “Benvolio,” Michael Puglisi as “Peter,” Solomon Buchman as “Prince Escalus,” Franklin Ferrer as “Paris,” Meredith Reed as “Balthasar,” Joe DiPietro as “Lord Montague/Apothecary,” Elizabeth Hood as “Lady Montague/Friar John/Abraham,” and Sarah Gordon-Macey serving as a Swing.



This production was highly lauded by audiences, having five sold-out performances including the productions opening night. Keep up with the Carriage House Players on Instagram @carriagehouseplayers and at carriagehouseplayers.org

