Plaza Broadway Long Island Modifies Season Due To COVID

Putting the safety and health of their audience members, actors, musicians, crew members, and staff first, Nassau County's Only Professional Theatre, Plaza's Broadway Long Island, has announced that they will be postponing their upcoming production of THE COLOR PURPLE (initially scheduled to run March 12-April 3, 2022) to now run May 21-June 12, 2022. Unfortunately, due to scheduling constraints, Plaza is cancelling the last musical of their initial season, SOMETHING ROTTEN. "Pending rights availability, we look forward to presenting Something Rotten in a subsequent season" said producer, Kevin F. Harrington. "Our box office staff has already reached out to all ticket holders to notify them of the change, exchange tickets and to let them know of the options for those holding tickets for Something Rotten, which includes a refund. Our patrons have been so understanding and supportive. They are just wonderful people!"

"Although we could not finalize the postponement until recently, we have been exploring this option since the beginning of January when Long Island saw a major surge in COVID cases. Behind the scenes, we had to insure the production rights for The Color Purple could be transferred to the new dates and that the contracted production team and staff was able to make the new dates work with their schedules," shared Harrington.

Plaza's Broadway Long Island is not alone as some Broadway shows have announced postponing their runs including Mrs. Doubtfire, To Kill A Mockingbird, Girl From The North Country.

Despite the fact that the full company, including actors, musicians, crew, and staff are fully-vaccinated, and the company follows Broadway protocols which require audience members to be masked and show proof of vaccination to attend a show, as well as, regular testing for the full company as required by Actor's Equity, Plaza's Broadway LI had to cancel some performances of their initial shows, South Pacific and Man of La Mancha, due to break through cases within the company.

According to Harrington, "Opening a new theatrical venue at any time is difficult, but opening during a pandemic has certainly added another layer of challenges. I am grateful and delighted that we were able to reschedule the show, The Color Purple for this season as it is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life! And, isn't that what everyone needs right now ... hope, love and to celebrate life".