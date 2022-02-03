Playwright Turned Painter Michael Ricigliano to Debut New Art Exhibit in Long Island

The pandemic wreaked havoc on many industries, especially the arts. The virus caused many museums, galleries, theatre and performances venues to shutter. With the hopes of seeing life return to "normal," Long Island- based lawyer turned filmmaker, playwright, and fine artist, Michael Ricigliano will debut his newest exhibition, WOVEN at Long Island University Post Campus (720 Northern Boulevard. Brookville, NY 11548).

Curated by world renowned artist, Alan Sonfist, whose work is exhibited in major US and international museums including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Whitney Museum of American Art, Museum of Modern Art, Paris, France and the National Gallery of Art, Canberra, Australia.

"The beauty and intelligence that I find in Michael's art is amplified by the fact that he is completely self taught. I truly believe that he is producing work that should be exhibited in museums and I do not say that lightly. I am proud to watch him on his journey to become an exceptional artist."

Alan Sonfist

WOVEN is a collection of abstract, acrylic on canvas pieces that were created during the COVID Pandemic by artist Michael Ricigliano.

"I looked to my earlier abstract works for inspiration. Not just as a visual understanding of my progression as an artist, but as a way of re-creating some of those specific pieces. The name WOVEN was chosen for this series because several pieces were once a completed work from my past, then cut into strips and woven back into a brand-new piece. Here the viewer can see a new work of art and try and recreate what it might have looked like before."

Michael Ricigliano

A true Renaissance man, Michael Ricigliano successfully balances two careers at once. In recent years he developed a career as an artist, writer, and film producer, while also still practicing law in Long Island, New York. He has exhibited his abstract work at the Union League Club Gallery and the Lilac Gallery in Manhattan as well as The Huntington Art Gallery on Long Island. He wrote and produced the feature-length film, The Brooklyn Banker ("engrossing and grounded drama" NY Post), directed by Federico Castelluccio; it stars Paul Sorvino, David Proval, and Troy Garity. He also co-wrote the feature film, Created Equal, based on the book by R.A. Brown and directed by Bill Duke, and his film, The Court of Oyer and Terminer, starring Harry Lennix and Harris Yulin, is set to begin filming this summer.

Ricgliano's play, A Queen for a Day, directed by John Gould Rubin, had a very successful run Off Broadway which the New York Times said, "With inherent intensity, [Ricigliano's] script is informed, well structured, and delivers satisfying surprises." and Huffington Post said "A Queen for a Daya??is Crowned....With blissfully unexpected twists, spectators will be shaken, rattled and rolled. Nothing this effective comes along that often, so take advantage of its offbeat sizzle." A Queen for a Day is currently in preproduction for its feature film adaptation staring David Proval and directed by Federico Castelluccio.