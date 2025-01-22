Photos: HEARTBREAK HOTEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The John W. Engeman Theater is now presenting HEARTBREAK HOTEL. Performances began on Thursday, January 16, 2025, and run through Sunday, March 2, 2025. Check out photos below!

Elvis: his name still evokes immediate adoration from people all over the world. HEARTBREAK HOTEL takes a closer look at the musical icon whose impact shaped the history of rock and roll and popular culture following Elvis from his early days to his rise to become “The King of Rock and Roll.” Heartbreak Hotel features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs, including “That’s All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”

HEARTBREAK HOTEL is directed and choreographed by PAUL STANCATO (Engeman Theater: Jersey Boys, Beautiful, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Bronx Tale, Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; Broadway: The Wedding Singer; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney’s The Lion King, Flashdance The Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody, Happy 50-ish; Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry, Palm Beach Dramaworks).

The Creative Team includes CHRIS COFFEY (Musical Director), KYLE DIXON (Scenic Design), DUSTIN CROSS (Costume Design), JOHN BURKLAND (Lighting Design), LAURA SHUBERT (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), JEFF KNAGGS (Wig Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), CHELSEY STEINMETZ (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast of HEARTBREAK HOTEL features JOE CASKEY as ELVIS (Engeman Theater: Beauty and the Beast, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Regional: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Lyric Theatre OKC, East Dallas Arts, Capital City Theatre), PAMELA BOB as GLADYS PRESLEY (Broadway: Hand to God, Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder; Off-Broadway: Silence! The Musical, The Extraordinary Ordinary, How to Save the World and Find True Love in 90 Minutes, People like Us; Regional: Papermill Playhouse, Peterborough Players, ATP & Glacier Symphony Orchestra; Film/TV: “Livin’ on a Prairie,” “Today Show,” “Good Ol’ Girls”), SPENCER CHASE as YOUNG ELVIS (Regional: French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts), WILLIAM THOMAS EVANS as COL. TOM PARKER (Engeman Theater: Hairspray; Broadway: A Tale of Two Cities, The Scarlet Pimpernel (ver 2.0), The Scarlet Pimpernel, Camelot; National Tours: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, My Fair Lady, Jekyll & Hyde, Camelot; Regional: Cape Playhouse, Saint Michael’s Playhouse, Florida Studio Theatre; Film/TV: “The Good Fight,” “Alpha House,” “Made for Each Other.” MATTHEW SCHATZ as SAM PHILLIPS (National Tours: Jersey Boys, Havana; Off-Broadway: Heathers, Love Quirks, Regional: Maltz Jupiter, Blumenthal Center, Saint Michael’s, TV/Film: “Difficult People,” “I Love You…But I Lied,” “Hostages”). and MICHEL VASQUEZ as PRISCILLA PRESLEY (National Tour: West Side Story; Regional: Flat Rock Playhouse, Timber Lake Playhouse, Nashville Opera; TV/Film: “The Late Late Show,” “Nashville Holiday Musica Special,” “Christmas at Belmont”).

The cast also includes MATT ALLEN, HAILEY AVIVA, NOAH BERRY, KYLE AHMEER BETHEA, CHRIS COFFEY, JEFF GALLUP, KATIE HORNER, KEVIN LAUSCHE, COREY MCKINNEY, DANIELLE MCKNIGHT, ALAN MENDEZ, LENA RICHARD, MALLORIE SIEVERT, LUKE SURRETSKY, SARAH ROSE, TROY VALJEAN RUCKER, and TARIK ZEIGLER.

Photo Credit: The John W. Engeman Theater.



Joe Caskey

Joe Caskey

Joe Caskey

Joe Caskey and ensemble

Sarah Rose and Joe Caskey

Joe Caskey

Michel Vasquez and Joe Caskey

Comments