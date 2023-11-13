Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night

The Argyle Theatre officially opened its production of Disney's Mary Poppins on November 11. Check out photos from opening night below!

The musical is directed by Evan Pappas, associate director and choreographer Debbie Roshe, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner.

Performances run through December 31, 2023.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences with over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible stories, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and astonishing stagecraft.

The cast is led by Lee Harrington* (Off-Bway: A Man of No Importance (CSC), Assassins (CSC)) as Mary Poppins, Jack Saleeby (National Tour: The Wizard of Oz; Argyle's West Side Story) as Bert, Rudy Martinez (Regional: Evita, Sweeney Todd) as George Banks, Jazmin Gorsline* (National Tour: Love Never Dies, My Fair Lady) as Winifred Banks, Cassidy Aideen Paul (Regional: 13) & Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Off-Bway: The Bedwetter) as Jane Banks and Michael Hurst (Regional: Finding Nemo, Jr.) & Finn Brown as Michael Banks, with Arielle "Faye" Beane* (Regional: School Girls, The African Mean Girl Play), Quinten Patrick Busey (Regional: Damn Yankees, Argyle's Hunchback), Michelle E. Carter (National Tour: CATS), Julia Feeley (Regional: Ragtime, Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Lauren Gobes (National Tour: Oliver!), Dylan C. Goike (New York: The Black Count of Monte Cristo, Argyle's West Side Story), Melissa Goldberg (Regional: Something Rotten, Argyle's Mamma Mia, Elf), Stephen C. Kallas (National Tour: The SpongeBob Musical), Shannan Lydon (Argyle Theatre: West Side Story, Grease), Connor Macchi (Regional: Jersey Boys), Saki Masuda* (Regional: The King and I), Kelsey Alicia McCollaum (Regional: Hairspray), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Argyle Theatre: Willy Wonka, Mamma Mia), JULIA RIPPON (National Tour: Waitress, Argyle's Rock of Ages), Sasha Spitz (Regional: Sweeny Todd), Luke Swaller (Regional: Kinky Boots), Tony Triano* (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!, Argyle's Miracle on 34th Street) and Galvin Yuan (Argyle Theatre: Grease).

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez and Elizabeth Olson, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, and Make-up design by Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn*, with Assistant Stage Manager Kellian Frank*, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kaufmann, Assistant General Manager of Production Alison Savino. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy