Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night

Performances run through December 31, 2023.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

The Argyle Theatre officially opened its production of Disney's Mary Poppins on November 11. Check out photos from opening night below!

The musical is directed by Evan Pappas, associate director and choreographer Debbie Roshe, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner.

Performances run through December 31, 2023.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences with over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. 

The jack-of-all-trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible stories, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers, and astonishing stagecraft. 

The cast is led by Lee Harrington* (Off-Bway: A Man of No Importance (CSC), Assassins (CSC)) as Mary Poppins, Jack Saleeby (National Tour: The Wizard of Oz; Argyle's West Side Story) as Bert,  Rudy Martinez (Regional: Evita, Sweeney Todd) as George Banks, Jazmin Gorsline* (National Tour:  Love Never Dies, My Fair Lady) as Winifred Banks,  Cassidy Aideen Paul (Regional: 13) & Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Off-Bway: The Bedwetter) as Jane Banks and  Michael Hurst (Regional: Finding Nemo, Jr.) & Finn Brown as Michael Banks, with Arielle "Faye" Beane* (Regional: School Girls, The African Mean Girl Play), Quinten Patrick Busey (Regional: Damn Yankees, Argyle's Hunchback), Michelle E. Carter (National Tour: CATS), Julia Feeley (Regional: Ragtime, Argyle's Disney's Beauty and the Beast), Lauren Gobes (National Tour: Oliver!), Dylan C. Goike (New York: The Black Count of Monte Cristo, Argyle's West Side Story), Melissa Goldberg (Regional: Something Rotten, Argyle's Mamma Mia, Elf), Stephen C. Kallas (National Tour: The SpongeBob Musical), Shannan Lydon (Argyle Theatre: West Side Story, Grease), Connor Macchi (Regional: Jersey Boys), Saki Masuda* (Regional: The King and I), Kelsey Alicia McCollaum (Regional: Hairspray), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Argyle Theatre: Willy Wonka, Mamma Mia), JULIA RIPPON (National Tour: Waitress, Argyle's Rock of Ages), Sasha Spitz (Regional: Sweeny Todd), Luke Swaller (Regional: Kinky Boots), Tony Triano* (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!, Argyle's Miracle on 34th Street) and Galvin Yuan (Argyle Theatre: Grease).

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez and Elizabeth Olson, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, and Make-up design by Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn*, with Assistant Stage Manager Kellian Frank*, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kaufmann, Assistant General Manager of Production Alison Savino.  The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.  

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Dylan Perlman, Dan Ostrander, Mark Perlman and Marty Rubin

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Dylan Perlman and Mark Perlman

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Hurst

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Finn Brown

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Hurst and Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Cassidy Aiden Paul

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Finn Brown, Cassidy Aiden Brown, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis and Michael Hurst

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Quinten Patrick Busey

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jack Saleeby

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jack Saleeby

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Connor Macchi

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Dylan C. Goike

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Lauren Gobes

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Debbie Roshe (Choreographer) and Jonathan Brenner (Music Director)

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Luke Swaller

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Nikki Rinaudo-Cuncessi

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner and tonights band that includes-Brian Schatz, Lo Wood, Andrew Albani, Tiffany MJ Anderson, Peter Averso and Andrew Warren

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Melissa Goldberg

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Galvin Yuan

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Sasha Spitz

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Kelsey McCollaum

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Finn Brown, Cassidy Aideen Paul, Jazmin Gorsline, Rudy Martinez, Michael Hurst and Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jazmin Gorsline and Rudy Martinez

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jazmin Gorsline

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Rudy Martinez

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner and Sarah Goodman (Sound Design)

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner and Robert Clark

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
JULIA RIPPON

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Julia Rippon

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Lee Harrington

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Lee Harrington

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Finn Brown, Cassidy Aiden Paul, Lee Harrington, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis and Michael Hurst

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
The Ensemble Cast that includes-Faye Beane, Quinton Patrick Busey, Michelle E. Carter, Julia Feeley, Lauren Gobes, Dylan C.Goike, Melissa Goldberg, Stephen C. Kallas, Shannan Lydon, Connor Macchi, Saki Masuda, Kelsey McCollaum, JULIA RIPPON, Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Sasha Spitz, Luke Swaller, Galvin Yuan

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Debbie Roshe joins with The Ensemble Cast that includes- Arielle "Faye" Beane, Quinton Patrick Busey, Michelle E. Carter, Julia Feeley, Lauren Gobes, Dylan C. Goike, Melissa Goldberg, Stephen C. Kallas, Shannan Lydon, Connor Macchi, Saki Masuda, Kelsey McCollaum, JULIA RIPPON, Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Sasha Spitz, Luke Swaller, Galvin Yuan

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Michelle Carter

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Stephen C. Kallas and Michelle Carter

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Stephen C. Kallas

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Arielle "Faye" Beane

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Shannan Lydon

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Michael Hurst, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Lee Harrington, Jack Saleeby, Cassidy Aideen Paul and Finn Brown

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Julia Feeley

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Julia Feeley and Debbie Roshe

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Debbie Roshe, Lee Harrington and Jonathan Brenner

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Cast Members that includes- Arielle "Faye" Beane, Michelle E. Carter, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Julia Feeley, Lauren Gobes, Melissa Goldberg, Lee Harrington, Jazmin Gorsline, Shannan Lydon, Saki Masuda, Kelsey McCollaum, Cassidy Aideen Paul, JULIA RIPPON, Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Sasha Spitz

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast of Mary Poppins

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast and Creative Team of Mary Poppins

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Steven Velasquez and Elizabeth Olson

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Nick Cabers, Sarah Goodman, Matt Walsh Brian Mucaria

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Callie Hester

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Elizabeth Olson, Sarah Goodman and Kellian Frank

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Elizabeth Olson, Callie Hester, Kellian Frank , Sarah Goodman and Bobbi Morse

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Kathryn Ronan, Daniel Vaughn, Kellian Frank and Victoria Clark

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Brianne O'Callaghan

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Creative Teams of Mary Poppins

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Samantha Naso

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Samantha Naso and Nia Guzman

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Saki Masuda and Debbie Roshe

Photos: The Cast of MARY POPPINS at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
Elizabeth Olson, Steven Velasquez, Peter Fogel, Sarah Goodman, Callie Hester and Samantha Naso



Recommended For You