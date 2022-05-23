Photos: The Cast of KINKY BOOTS Takes Curtain Call Bows

The John W. Engeman Theater celebrated opening night of their production of KINKY BOOTS on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The show runs now through Sunday, July 3, 2022. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call below!

KINKY BOOTS is the freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical and the winner of every major award, including the Tony Award for Best Musical! With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein, this 'dazzling, sassy, and uplifting musical takes you from the floor of a men's shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! This joyous story, inspired by true-life events, is the ultimate fun night out. Come experience the energy, joy, and laughter of this dazzling show!

KINKY BOOTS is Directed by Igor Goldin (Engeman Theater: Rock Of Ages, Matilda, Newsies, Gypsy, Oklahoma, 1776; Off-Broadway: YANK!, With Glee, A Ritual of Faith; Regional: Seattle 5th Ave., Goodspeed Musicals, Cape Playhouse, Tuacahn Center for the Arts), and Choreographed by Natalie Malotke (Engeman Theater: Rock Of Ages, Once; Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Off Broadway: Carnegie Hall, City Center, Lincoln Center; National Tour: Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!; Regional: Pittsburgh Music Theatre, Northern Stage, TexArts and Wagon Wheel; Film: "SNL Season 47", "PBS - A Capitol Fourth").

The Creative Team includes JEFF COX (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume/Wig Design), JOSE SANTIAGO (Lighting Design), Joanna Lynne Staub (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producer).

The cast of KINKY BOOTS features OMARI COLLINS as LOLA (Regional: Norwegian Cruise Lines, RWS Entertainment Group, Cedar Fair: Live Entertainment, and University of Central Missouri), Zach Hess as CHARLIE PRICE (Broadway: Jagged Little Pill, Frozen; National Tour: The Book of Mormon, Cats; Regional: Music Theatre West, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, and Tuacahn Center for the Arts), and Lily Kaufmann as LAUREN (Broadway: Mean Girls; National Tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Regional: MTWichita, PCLO, and KC Starlight).

Also featured are DEMETRIO ALOMAR as DON, SOFIE FLORES as NICOLA, CHARLIE FUSARI as HARRY, Edward Juvier as GEORGE, and David McDonald as MR. PRICE.

The ensemble includes GARY PAUL BOWMAN, Michael Deaner, Elijah Dillehay, KYLE FLEIG, CAROLINE HUERTA, KAISHA HUGULEY, JAYE JACKSON, KRISTEN ANTOINETTE KANE, TJ Kubler, Suzanne Mason, Caitlin Lester Sams, Kevin Scott, Damien DeShaun Smith, and KODIAK THOMPSON.

KINKY BOOTS will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $80 for Saturday evenings and $75 for all other performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar. There is live music in the lobby before Thursday, Friday and select Saturday night performances.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy