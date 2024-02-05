Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night

Performances will run through March 24, 2023.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

The Argyle Theatre has officially opened its production of A Chorus Line, directed by Evan Pappas and Francine Espiritu, choreographed by Francine Espiritu, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances will run through March 24, 2023.

The opening night was celebrated on Saturday, February 3, at 7:30 PM. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast celebrating opening night below!

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love,” "One,” "I Can Do That,” "At the Ballet,” "The Music and the Mirror,” and "I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.

The cast is led by Lexie Plath* (National Tours: The Prom) as Cassie, Matt Gibson* (Broadway: Gypsy) as Zach, Zoë Marín-Larson (Regional: Beauty and the Beast) as Diana Morales, Madeline Kendall (National Tour: Anastasia the Musical) as Connie, Emma Vielbig (Regional: A Chorus Line) as Sheila, Taylor Aragon (International: Cabaret) as Bebe, Jenny Dalrymple (Regional: Legally Blonde) as Maggie, Brett Rawlings (Regional: Holiday Inn) as Greg, Matthew Ranaudo* (International: Beauty & the Beast, West Side Story) as Bobby, Elias Husgafvel (Regional: The Polar Express) as Mark, Jay Owens (The Little Mermaid) as Richie, Caroline Eby (Regional: Cats) as Val, Wesley Cappiello* (New York City Center's A Chorus Line) as Don, Andrew Burton Kelley (National Tour: Waitress) as Al, Mia Davidson (Regional: Dream Girls) as Kristine, Yamil Rivera (Argyle Debut) as Paul, Sophie Hardy (Argyle Theatre's Grease) as Judy, Peter Hughes (National/International Tours: A Chorus Line) as Larry, Mario Rizzi (Regional: White Christmas) as Mike, Joshua Prince Credle (Regional: Pippin), Jojo Minasi (Argyle's Beauty and the Beast), Cullen Zeno (National Tour: My Fair Lady), Marvin Gonzalez (Regional: Little Women), Shannan Lydon (Regional: Head over Heels), Emily Lynn Thomas (Regional: Cabaret), Rebecca Murillo (Regional: Footloose), Erica Jane Hughes (International Tour: A Chorus Line), and Lucas Vazquez (Argyle's West Side Story).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Dan Ostrader, Dylan Perlman, Mark Perlman and Marty Rubin

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Dan Ostrader, Mark Perlman, Michael Cassara, Dylan Perlman and Marty Rubin

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Taylor Aragon

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Marvin Gonzalez

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Madeline Kendall

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Maggie Bergman

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Lexie Plath

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Lucas Vazquez

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Emma Vielbig

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Matt Gibson

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Peter Hughes

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Erica Jane Hughes

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Elias Husgafvel

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Wesley Cappiello

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Sofie Hardy

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Mia Davidson

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Joshua Prince Credle

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Emily Lynn Thomas

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Jay Owens

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Cullen Zeno

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Rebecca Murillo

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Brett Rawlings

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Zoe Marin-Larson

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Jojo Minasi

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Shannan Lydon

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Lexie Plath and Matt Gibson

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Lexie Plath and Matt Gibson

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Matthew Ranaudo

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Andrew Burton Kelley

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Jenny Dalrymple

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Yamil Rivera

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Caroline Eby

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Yamil Rivera and family

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Jay Owens and Zoe Marin-Larson

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Francine Espiritu (Director and Choreographer) congratulates the cast

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast and Creatives of A Chorus Line

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner (Music Director) and the band that includes-Brian Schatz, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Brian Lewis, Josh Ganci, Jenna Thomas, Brent Chiarello, Matthew Herman, Pete Averso, Andrew Warren

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Peter Vogel (Costume Design), Sarah Goodman (Sound Design), John Salutz (Lighting Design), Callie Hester (Props Design), Steven Velasquez (Set Design) and Samantha Naso (Hair and Makeup Design)

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Eoghan Hartley (1st Assistant Stage Manager), Kellian Frank (Production Stage Manager) and Kathryn Ronan (Assistant Stage Manager)

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Crew Members-Nolan Maggio, Brian Mucaria, Matt Walsh, Victoria Clark, Kathryn Ronan, Kellian Frank, Shannon Tarkington, Amanda Scanze, Lillian Schweikert, Samantha Nasso, Eoghan Hartley, Nia Guzman, Nick Caburis, Callie Hester and Steven Velasquez

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Evan Pappas, Francine Espiritu and Jonathan Brenner

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Francine Espiritu

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Brenner

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Lillian Schweikert, Samantha Naso, Nia Guzman, Amanda Scanne and Shannon

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Samantha Naso and Nia Guzman

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Evan Pappas and Michael Cassara



