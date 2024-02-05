Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night

Performances will run through March 24, 2023.
POPULAR
The Argyle Theatre has officially opened its production of A Chorus Line, directed by Evan Pappas and Francine Espiritu, choreographed by Francine Espiritu, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances will run through March 24, 2023.
The opening night was celebrated on Saturday, February 3, at 7:30 PM. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast celebrating opening night below!
A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love,” "One,” "I Can Do That,” "At the Ballet,” "The Music and the Mirror,” and "I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.
The cast is led by Lexie Plath* (National Tours: The Prom) as Cassie, Matt Gibson* (Broadway: Gypsy) as Zach, Zoë Marín-Larson (Regional: Beauty and the Beast) as Diana Morales, Madeline Kendall (National Tour: Anastasia the Musical) as Connie, Emma Vielbig (Regional: A Chorus Line) as Sheila, Taylor Aragon (International: Cabaret) as Bebe, Jenny Dalrymple (Regional: Legally Blonde) as Maggie, Brett Rawlings (Regional: Holiday Inn) as Greg, Matthew Ranaudo* (International: Beauty & the Beast, West Side Story) as Bobby, Elias Husgafvel (Regional: The Polar Express) as Mark, Jay Owens (The Little Mermaid) as Richie, Caroline Eby (Regional: Cats) as Val, Wesley Cappiello* (New York City Center's A Chorus Line) as Don, Andrew Burton Kelley (National Tour: Waitress) as Al, Mia Davidson (Regional: Dream Girls) as Kristine, Yamil Rivera (Argyle Debut) as Paul, Sophie Hardy (Argyle Theatre's Grease) as Judy, Peter Hughes (National/International Tours: A Chorus Line) as Larry, Mario Rizzi (Regional: White Christmas) as Mike, Joshua Prince Credle (Regional: Pippin), Jojo Minasi (Argyle's Beauty and the Beast), Cullen Zeno (National Tour: My Fair Lady), Marvin Gonzalez (Regional: Little Women), Shannan Lydon (Regional: Head over Heels), Emily Lynn Thomas (Regional: Cabaret), Rebecca Murillo (Regional: Footloose), Erica Jane Hughes (International Tour: A Chorus Line), and Lucas Vazquez (Argyle's West Side Story).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Dan Ostrader, Dylan Perlman, Mark Perlman and Marty Rubin
Dan Ostrader, Mark Perlman, Michael Cassara, Dylan Perlman and Marty Rubin
Taylor Aragon
Marvin Gonzalez
Emma Vielbig
Peter Hughes
Elias Husgafvel
Wesley Cappiello
Sofie Hardy
Joshua Prince Credle
Emily Lynn Thomas
Jay Owens
Rebecca Murillo
Zoe Marin-Larson
Jojo Minasi
Shannan Lydon
Matthew Ranaudo
Jenny Dalrymple
Yamil Rivera
Caroline Eby
Yamil Rivera and family
Jay Owens and Zoe Marin-Larson
Francine Espiritu (Director and Choreographer) congratulates the cast
The Cast and Creatives of A Chorus Line
Jonathan Brenner (Music Director) and the band that includes-Brian Schatz, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Brian Lewis, Josh Ganci, Jenna Thomas, Brent Chiarello, Matthew Herman, Pete Averso, Andrew Warren
Peter Vogel (Costume Design), Sarah Goodman (Sound Design), John Salutz (Lighting Design), Callie Hester (Props Design), Steven Velasquez (Set Design) and Samantha Naso (Hair and Makeup Design)
Eoghan Hartley (1st Assistant Stage Manager), Kellian Frank (Production Stage Manager) and Kathryn Ronan (Assistant Stage Manager)
Crew Members-Nolan Maggio, Brian Mucaria, Matt Walsh, Victoria Clark, Kathryn Ronan, Kellian Frank, Shannon Tarkington, Amanda Scanze, Lillian Schweikert, Samantha Nasso, Eoghan Hartley, Nia Guzman, Nick Caburis, Callie Hester and Steven Velasquez
Evan Pappas, Francine Espiritu and Jonathan Brenner
Francine Espiritu
Lillian Schweikert, Samantha Naso, Nia Guzman, Amanda Scanne and Shannon
Samantha Naso and Nia Guzman
Videos
|Fiddler on the Roof
The Gateway Playhouse (1/26-2/25) PHOTOS
|An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo
Patchogue Theatre (3/16-3/16)
|An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Patchogue Theatre (3/01-3/01)
|From a Distant Past
Great Neck Community Education Center (2/08-2/08)
|One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Manes Studio Theatre of Long Island (2/09-2/25)
|Pinkalicious The Musical
Patchogue Theatre (3/02-3/02)
|An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Patchogue Theatre (3/22-3/22)
|Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family
Patchogue Theatre (2/09-2/09)
|An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Patchogue Theatre (4/06-4/06)
|Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns
Patchogue Theatre (2/17-2/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You