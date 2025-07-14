Photos: THE MUSIC MAN at The Argyle Theatre First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Argyle Theatre is presenting the six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by David Grindrod, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances will run through August 31, 2025. Check out photos here!

The Music Man has been an American institution since it first marched onto Broadway in 1957. With book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, this family-friendly, feel-good musical is packed with rousing marches, heartwarming ballads, barbershop quartets, and a story that’s equal parts funny, romantic, and touching.

Set in River City, Iowa, the show follows fast-talking salesman Harold Hill as he cons the townsfolk into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band he has no intention of organizing. But Harold’s schemes hit an unexpected chord when he falls for the town’s skeptical librarian, Marian Paroo—who may just teach him a thing or two about integrity, love, and the transformative power of music.

“The Music Man is joyous, nostalgic, and deeply human,” said Artistic Director and Director Evan Pappas. “It reminds us of the beauty in community and the magic that happens when we believe in something—even if it starts with a bit of mischief.”