Photos: THE MUSIC MAN at The Argyle Theatre First Look

The Argyle Theatre is presenting the six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by David Grindrod, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances will run through August 31, 2025. Check out photos here!
The Music Man has been an American institution since it first marched onto Broadway in 1957. With book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, this family-friendly, feel-good musical is packed with rousing marches, heartwarming ballads, barbershop quartets, and a story that’s equal parts funny, romantic, and touching.
Set in River City, Iowa, the show follows fast-talking salesman Harold Hill as he cons the townsfolk into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band he has no intention of organizing. But Harold’s schemes hit an unexpected chord when he falls for the town’s skeptical librarian, Marian Paroo—who may just teach him a thing or two about integrity, love, and the transformative power of music.
“The Music Man is joyous, nostalgic, and deeply human,” said Artistic Director and Director Evan Pappas. “It reminds us of the beauty in community and the magic that happens when we believe in something—even if it starts with a bit of mischief.”
Photo credit: Richard Termine
Elliott Litherland and the cast
Elliott Litherland, Natalie Duncan and the cast
Elliott Litherland and the cast
Jessica Mae Murphy, Kyra Lynn Burke, Shea Hager, Carlyn Barenholtz, Bevin Bell-Hall, and Elliott Litherland
Kara Mikula, Oliver Cirelli, Natalie Duncan and Madelynn Justice
Kara Mikula, Ayaan Geer, Natalie Duncan, and Tyler Renaud
Elliott Litherland and Paul Hernandez
Videos