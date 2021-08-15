Photos: Live Theatre Returns With A STARRY, STARRY NIGHT At The Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre celebrated the re-opening of live entertainment with a gala evening of song. Welcome Back! A Starry, Starry Night at The Argyle Theatre was hosted by Argyle Artistic Director Evan Pappas with music direction by Ethan Andersen.

The evening of song and entertainment featured special guest composers and lyricists, Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis along with Robert Rokicki, and a roster of distinguished Argyle alumni who have appeared in productions during the first two seasons that include Gina Naomi Baez, Courtney Balan, Inga Ballard, Tiffan Borelli, Elizabeth Broadhurst, Hunter Brown, Todd Buonopane, Eddie Egan, Corrie Farbstein, Katy Geraghty, Kimberly Immanuel, Robert Anthony Jones, Jillian Louis, Warren Nolan, Jr., Jason Simon, Ryan Gregory Thurman, and Rose Van Dyne.

The Argyle revisited songs from the first two seasons that capture the effervescence and hilarity of Hairspray, Legally Blonde and The Producers, the drama and power of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the enchantment of The Little Mermaid, and more. Listen to songs highlighted from the upcoming 2021-2022 season that includes Cabaret, Elf The Musical, Mamma Mia, The Buddy Holly Story, Footloose, An American in Paris, and special guest Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Robert Rokicki who performed excerpts from the world premiere of their new musical Punk Rock Girl.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)



Elizabeth Broadhurst, Courtney Balan and Ryan Gregory Thurman



Robert Anthony Jones, Gina Naomi Baez, Eddie Egan and Inga Ballard



Welcome Back to The Argyle Theatre -Elizabeth Broadhurst, Courtney Balan, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Kimberly Immanuel, Evan Pappas, Robert Anthony Jones, Gina Naomi Baez, Eddie Egan and Inga Ballard



Katy Geraghty



Inga Ballard



Eddie Egan



Elizabeth Broadhurst



Gina Naomi Baez



Todd Buonopane



Kimberly Immanuel



Ryan Gregory Thurman



Courtney Balan



Yamuna Meleth, Rose Van Dyne and Corrie Farbsten



Robert Anthony Jones



Joe Iconis



Amina Faye



Joe Iconis



Kelly McIntyre



Amina Faye, Kelly McIntyre, Robert Rokicki and Brooke Shapiro



Marty Rubin, Dylan Perlman and Mark Perlman



Katy Geraghty



Jason Simon



Warren G. Nolan



Hunter Brown



Evan Pappas



Jillian Louis



Tiffan Borelli



Gina Naomi Baez



Dylan Perlman, Robert Rokicki, Joe Iconis and Mark Perlman



Robert Rokicki and Joe Iconis



Mark Perlman, Gina Naomi Baez and Dylan Perlman



Warren G. Nolan



Ryan Gregory Thurman, Warren G. Nolan and Kimberly Immanuel



Kelly McIntyre, Joe Iconis, Robert Rokicki and Brooke Shapiro



Leonard Sullivan, Jennifer Werner, Joe Iconis, Robert Rokicki, Brooke Shapiro and Kelly McIntyre



Rose Van Dyne, Corrie Farbsten and Yamuna Meleth



Hunter Brown and Eddie Egan



Tiffan Borelli and Jillian Louis



Katy Geraghty and Rose Van Dyne



Jason Simon



Dylan Perlman, Evan Pappas, Mark Perlman and Marty Rubin



Tiffan Borelli, Evan Pappas and Inga Ballard