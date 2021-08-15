Photos: Live Theatre Returns With A STARRY, STARRY NIGHT At The Argyle Theatre
The Argyle Theatre celebrated the re-opening of live entertainment with a gala evening of song. Welcome Back! A Starry, Starry Night at The Argyle Theatre was hosted by Argyle Artistic Director Evan Pappas with music direction by Ethan Andersen.
The evening of song and entertainment featured special guest composers and lyricists, Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis along with Robert Rokicki, and a roster of distinguished Argyle alumni who have appeared in productions during the first two seasons that include Gina Naomi Baez, Courtney Balan, Inga Ballard, Tiffan Borelli, Elizabeth Broadhurst, Hunter Brown, Todd Buonopane, Eddie Egan, Corrie Farbstein, Katy Geraghty, Kimberly Immanuel, Robert Anthony Jones, Jillian Louis, Warren Nolan, Jr., Jason Simon, Ryan Gregory Thurman, and Rose Van Dyne.
The Argyle revisited songs from the first two seasons that capture the effervescence and hilarity of Hairspray, Legally Blonde and The Producers, the drama and power of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the enchantment of The Little Mermaid, and more. Listen to songs highlighted from the upcoming 2021-2022 season that includes Cabaret, Elf The Musical, Mamma Mia, The Buddy Holly Story, Footloose, An American in Paris, and special guest Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Robert Rokicki who performed excerpts from the world premiere of their new musical Punk Rock Girl.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)
Elizabeth Broadhurst, Courtney Balan and Ryan Gregory Thurman
Robert Anthony Jones, Gina Naomi Baez, Eddie Egan and Inga Ballard
Welcome Back to The Argyle Theatre -Elizabeth Broadhurst, Courtney Balan, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Kimberly Immanuel, Evan Pappas, Robert Anthony Jones, Gina Naomi Baez, Eddie Egan and Inga Ballard
Yamuna Meleth, Rose Van Dyne and Corrie Farbsten
Robert Anthony Jones
Amina Faye, Kelly McIntyre, Robert Rokicki and Brooke Shapiro
Marty Rubin, Dylan Perlman and Mark Perlman
Warren G. Nolan
Dylan Perlman, Robert Rokicki, Joe Iconis and Mark Perlman
Robert Rokicki and Joe Iconis
Mark Perlman, Gina Naomi Baez and Dylan Perlman
Warren G. Nolan
Ryan Gregory Thurman, Warren G. Nolan and Kimberly Immanuel
Kelly McIntyre, Joe Iconis, Robert Rokicki and Brooke Shapiro
Leonard Sullivan, Jennifer Werner, Joe Iconis, Robert Rokicki, Brooke Shapiro and Kelly McIntyre
Rose Van Dyne, Corrie Farbsten and Yamuna Meleth
Tiffan Borelli and Jillian Louis
Katy Geraghty and Rose Van Dyne
Dylan Perlman, Evan Pappas, Mark Perlman and Marty Rubin