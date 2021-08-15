Photos: Live Theatre Returns With A STARRY, STARRY NIGHT At The Argyle Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The event was hosted by Argyle Artistic Director Evan Pappas with music direction by Ethan Andersen.

Aug. 15, 2021  

The Argyle Theatre celebrated the re-opening of live entertainment with a gala evening of song. Welcome Back! A Starry, Starry Night at The Argyle Theatre was hosted by Argyle Artistic Director Evan Pappas with music direction by Ethan Andersen.

The evening of song and entertainment featured special guest composers and lyricists, Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis along with Robert Rokicki, and a roster of distinguished Argyle alumni who have appeared in productions during the first two seasons that include Gina Naomi Baez, Courtney Balan, Inga Ballard, Tiffan Borelli, Elizabeth Broadhurst, Hunter Brown, Todd Buonopane, Eddie Egan, Corrie Farbstein, Katy Geraghty, Kimberly Immanuel, Robert Anthony Jones, Jillian Louis, Warren Nolan, Jr., Jason Simon, Ryan Gregory Thurman, and Rose Van Dyne.

The Argyle revisited songs from the first two seasons that capture the effervescence and hilarity of Hairspray, Legally Blonde and The Producers, the drama and power of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the enchantment of The Little Mermaid, and more. Listen to songs highlighted from the upcoming 2021-2022 season that includes Cabaret, Elf The Musical, Mamma Mia, The Buddy Holly Story, Footloose, An American in Paris, and special guest Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Robert Rokicki who performed excerpts from the world premiere of their new musical Punk Rock Girl.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Evan Pappas (Artistic Director)

Elizabeth Broadhurst, Courtney Balan and Ryan Gregory Thurman

Robert Anthony Jones, Gina Naomi Baez, Eddie Egan and Inga Ballard

Welcome Back to The Argyle Theatre -Elizabeth Broadhurst, Courtney Balan, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Kimberly Immanuel, Evan Pappas, Robert Anthony Jones, Gina Naomi Baez, Eddie Egan and Inga Ballard

Katy Geraghty

Inga Ballard

Eddie Egan

Elizabeth Broadhurst

Gina Naomi Baez

Todd Buonopane

Todd Buonopane

Kimberly Immanuel

Ryan Gregory Thurman

Courtney Balan

Yamuna Meleth, Rose Van Dyne and Corrie Farbsten

Robert Anthony Jones

Joe Iconis

Amina Faye

Joe Iconis

Kelly McIntyre

Amina Faye, Kelly McIntyre, Robert Rokicki and Brooke Shapiro

Marty Rubin, Dylan Perlman and Mark Perlman

Katy Geraghty

Katy Geraghty

Jason Simon

Warren G. Nolan

Hunter Brown

Evan Pappas

Jillian Louis

Jillian Louis

Tiffan Borelli

Gina Naomi Baez

Dylan Perlman, Robert Rokicki, Joe Iconis and Mark Perlman

Robert Rokicki and Joe Iconis

Mark Perlman, Gina Naomi Baez and Dylan Perlman

Warren G. Nolan

Ryan Gregory Thurman, Warren G. Nolan and Kimberly Immanuel

Kelly McIntyre, Joe Iconis, Robert Rokicki and Brooke Shapiro

Leonard Sullivan, Jennifer Werner, Joe Iconis, Robert Rokicki, Brooke Shapiro and Kelly McIntyre

Rose Van Dyne, Corrie Farbsten and Yamuna Meleth

Hunter Brown and Eddie Egan

Tiffan Borelli and Jillian Louis

Katy Geraghty and Rose Van Dyne

Jason Simon

Dylan Perlman, Evan Pappas, Mark Perlman and Marty Rubin

Tiffan Borelli, Evan Pappas and Inga Ballard


