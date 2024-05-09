Kristin Chenoweth, DEAR EVAN HANSEN And More Announced for Tilles Center 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post has announce its new 2024/25 season of performances and events.

The season includes orchestral and dance performances, Broadway tours, family events, rock, pop and country concerts, and residency partnerships with Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Subscriptions are on sale now, and single tickets to just announced events go on sale to Tilles Center members and subscribers on Wednesday, June 5th and to the general public on Wednesday, June 12th.

"With this new season, we are reaffirming our dedication to bringing exceptional talent, both renowned and emerging, from diverse corners of the globe and across all artistic genres to Long Island," expresses Tom Dunn, Tilles Center's Executive and Artistic Director. "This season isn't just about maintaining our forty-plus-year legacy; it's about enhancing it, guaranteeing that each performance resonates deeply with the essence of our vibrant community."

Subscription & Single Ticket Onsale Dates

Subscriptions are on sale now, with savings up to 25% off single ticket prices. Three-show packages are available across six series: Great Music, Stars on Stage, Broadway, Chamber, Dance, and Jazz. Single tickets to season events go on sale to Members and Subscribers on Wednesday, June 5th, and to the general public Wednesday, June 12th.

Special Events

Steve Martin and Martin Short headline Tilles Center's 2024 Gala on Saturday, October 19 at 8:30 pm with a performance of their show The Dukes of Funnytown! with very special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. The show redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential, and acclaimed talents of the past century. Single tickets from $70 are now available through a Member and Subscriber presale, and to the public on May 10. $1250 Benefactor tickets include cocktail reception, Gala dinner and performance, and are tax deductible in part. Proceeds from this event support Tilles Center's nonprofit mission to inspire, engage and educate through arts performance, education, and advocacy.

2024 Tilles Jazz Fest

The inaugural Tilles Jazz Fest will take place on July 20th across the beautiful Long Island University Post campus in Brookville. This day-long summer festival takes place across four stages outdoors and indoors including the Great Lawn, Rose Garden, historic Winnick House, and Tilles Center's Concert Hall. A total of nine concerts will be performed with the legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis and his celebrated Quartet headlining at 7:30 pm. Also appearing are Matt Wilson's Good Trouble, Sean Mason Quartet, Brandee Younger, Mariel Bildsten, Georgia Heers, Jalen Baker Duo, and student ensembles. Other highlights include an instrument petting zoo and food trucks. Gates open at noon, and attendees are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs to enjoy this unprecedented celebration of jazz music and summer.

Subscription and Single Ticket Events

Great Music subscription events include the London Philharmonic Orchestra with Randall Goosby 10/20 at 2 pm, Czech National Symphony Orchestra 2/22 at 3 pm, and An Afternoon with Yo-Yo Ma 4/27 at 3 pm, with additional performances by the New York Arabic Orchestra 2/23 at 3 pm, InsideOut: Massapequa Philharmonic, 3/1 at 2 pm, Dear Erich, A Jazz Opera 3/2, 7 pm, and Zakir Hussain Masters of Percussion 4/25 at 8 pm rounding out the category.

Stars on Stage features performances by Kristin Chenoweth, 11/15 at 8 pm, and Michael Feinstein and the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band Tribute to Tony Bennett 1/31 at 8 pm, along with a conversation with ABT's groundbreaking ballet star in An Evening with Misty Copeland 4/26 at 8 pm. Additionally, Mandy Gonzalez returns to Tilles Center 10/4 at 8 pm in a solo engagement, after last season's appearance with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Broadway tours Dear Evan Hansen 1/9 at 7 pm, The Cher Show 2/4 at 7 pm, and Come From Away 4/3 at 7 pm make up the Broadway Series, with additional productions of Celebrity Autobiography: New Edition! 9/28 at 8 pm, and Broadway Perspectives: A Concert Celebrating Diversity 2/20 at 7 pm offering even more from the Great White Way.

Chamber is comprised of a second year of residence by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, with three afternoons of music: Virtuoso Winds 11/3 at 3 pm, Spanish Journey 2/2 at 3 pm and a performance by co-artistic directors David Finckel and Wu Han 5/18 at 3 pm.

Dance is represented by evenings with Ailey II 11/8 at 8 pm, Martha Graham Dance Company 2/28 at 8 pm, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet 3/27 at 8 pm.

Jazz at Lincoln Center reprises their residency In 2024/25 with performances by Celebrating Harry Belafonte with René Marie 10/27 at 7:30 pm; Big Band Holidays 12/15 at 7:30 pm, and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis 4/24 at 7:30 pm.

Family events include Sesame Street Live! Say Hello! 11/19 at 6 pm, A Year With Frog & Toad 3/2 at 2 pm, Branching Out 4/5 & 6 at 11am, 1 pm, & 3 pm, and Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus 5/10, at 11am & 1 pm.

Rock, Pop, Country & More spotlights Brandy Clark 9/4 at 8 pm, Classical Mystery Tour: A Symphonic Tribute to the Beatles 9/21 at 8 pm, Barenaked Ladies/Toad the Wet Sprocket 10/1 at 8 pm (already on sale), Mandy Patinkin & The Princess Bride 10/5 at 7 pm, Yacht Rock the Dock with Ambrosia & Friends 10/25, 8 pm, America: Ride On Tour 2024 11/2 at 8 pm.

Tickets

A digital version of the 2024/25 Season brochure is available at TillesCenter.org/events/brochure. Purchase subscriptions and single tickets at tillescenter.org or ticketmaster.com, in-person at Tilles Center's Tantleff Box Office or by telephone at 516.299.3100. The box office, located at 720 Northern Boulevard (Route 25A) in Brookville, New York, is open Monday to Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. Fees are associated with all orders, and there are no refunds, though subscribers also enjoy exchange privileges

ABOUT TILLES CENTER

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post's mission is to engage and enrich our community through arts performance, education, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, Tilles Center has hosted and presented more than 50 performances each season by world-renowned artists in music, theater, and dance. The nonprofit also supportsthousands of children and adult learners each year through its robust arts education programs, providing arts experiences to underserved communities - from low-income school districts and those on the autism spectrum to local seniors. Tilles Center is located at LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville NY.

