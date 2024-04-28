Photos: Go Inside the A BRONX TALE Opening Night Curtain Call at Argyle Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Argyle Theatre's production of A Bronx Tale, directed and choreographed by Todd L. Underwood, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner opened Saturday, April 27 and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the curtain call. Check out photos below!

A Bronx Tale is a musical based on the play of the same name with a book by Chazz Palminteri, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. **Contains adult language and mild violence.**

The cast is led by Christian Musto as Calogero, Oliver Cirelli and Michael Deaner as Young Calogero, Chris Mauro as Lorenzo, Luke Darnell as Sonny, Daria De Gaetano as Rosina, Grace Ellis Solomon as Jane, Jamal Antony Shuriah as Tyrone, with Cody Howard, Nino Ruggeri, David Scott Curtis, Sam Sanderson, Jake Rizzi, Jon Maltz, Michael Evangelista, Dean Marino, Laila Canelo, Jay Owens, Raffaela Cicchetti, Cassandra Gauthier, Jasmine Gobourne, and Shannan Lydon.

The creative team includes Set Design by Elizabeth Olson & Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Eric Norbury, Costume Design by Lillian (Lily) Schweikert, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, and Make-up design by Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Production Stage Manager is Mackenzie Trowbridge, Stage Manager is Gabrielle P. Guagenti, Assistant Stage Managers Victoria Clark, Kathryn Ronan, Gabby Duarte, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Assistant General Manager of Production is Alison Savino, Music Contractor is Russell Brown, the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

