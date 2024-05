Photos: CM Performing Arts Presents SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See first look photos of CM Performing Arts' currently running production of Saturday Night Fever.

In this beloved ’70s throwback, Tony Manero, a nineteen-year-old Brooklynite paint store clerk, spends his weekends at a local disco, where he moonlights as the king of the dance floor. When he and mesmerizing dancer Stephanie enter a dance competition, the pair’s professional partnership blossoms into a deep friendship, and challenges both to reflect on what’s important in life amidst rising social tensions and disillusionment. Featuring the timeless hits of the Bee Gees and classic disco tracks, this reimagined version of Saturday Night Fever transports you back to the era of disco balls, platform boots, and white suits. Burn, baby, burn!

Running through May 18th, this production is selling out fast! For Tickets, go to www.CMPAC.com or call the Box Office during Office Hours at 631-218-2810. The production is sponsored by Stony Brook Medicine!

Photo Credit: Lisa Schindlar Photography



CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

CM Performing Arts' Saturday Night Fever

Comments