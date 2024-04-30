Photos: First Look at A BRONX TALE at the Argyle Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from the Argyle Theatre's production of A Bronx Tale.

The cast is led by Christian Musto (National Tour: The Lightning Thief ) as Calogero, Oliver Cirelli (Regional: The Sound of Music) and Michael Deaner ( Broadway: Leopoldstadt), as Young Calogero, Chris Mauro (International Tour: Paw Patrol ) as Lorenzo, Luke Darnell (NY: The Other Josh Cohen) as Sonny, Daria DeGaetano (Regional: A Chorus Line) as Rosina, Grace Ellis Solomon (Regional: Into The Woods) as Jane, Jamal Antony Shuriah (Off Broadway: The Perfect Game!) as Tyrone, with Cody Howard (TV : " The Right Stuff") Nino Ruggeri (Regional: Cinderella), David Scott Curtis ( National Tours: Fiddler On The Roof, Argyle’s An American in Paris ), Sam Sanderson (Regional: Something Rotten ), Jake Rizzi (Regional: Urinetown ), Jon Maltz (Regional: Beautiful: the Carole King Musical ), Michael Evangelista (Regional: Spring Awakening ), Dean Marino (Regional: The Full Monty), Laila Canelo (Regional: Natasha, Pierre…comet of 1812 ), Jay Owens (Argyle's A Chorus Line ), Raffaela Cicchetti (Regional: The Fantasticks!) , Cassandra Gauthier (Regional: White Christmas ), Jasmine Gobourne (Argyle’s Rock of Ages, Grease), Shannan Lydon (Argyle’s West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Mary Poppins) and recently added Kianna Kelly-Futch.

Directed and Choreographed by Todd L. Underwood, with Musical Direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances will run through June 16, 2024.

