Photos: First Look at A BRONX TALE at the Argyle Theatre

Performances will run through June 16, 2024.
All new photos have been released from the Argyle Theatre's production of A Bronx Tale.
The cast is led by Christian Musto (National Tour: The Lightning Thief ) as Calogero, Oliver Cirelli (Regional: The Sound of Music) and Michael Deaner ( Broadway: Leopoldstadt), as Young Calogero, Chris Mauro (International Tour: Paw Patrol ) as Lorenzo, Luke Darnell (NY: The Other Josh Cohen) as Sonny, Daria DeGaetano (Regional: A Chorus Line) as Rosina, Grace Ellis Solomon (Regional: Into The Woods) as Jane, Jamal Antony Shuriah (Off Broadway: The Perfect Game!) as Tyrone, with Cody Howard (TV : " The Right Stuff") Nino Ruggeri (Regional: Cinderella), David Scott Curtis ( National Tours: Fiddler On The Roof, Argyle’s An American in Paris ), Sam Sanderson (Regional: Something Rotten ), Jake Rizzi (Regional: Urinetown ), Jon Maltz (Regional: Beautiful: the Carole King Musical ), Michael Evangelista (Regional: Spring Awakening ), Dean Marino (Regional: The Full Monty), Laila Canelo (Regional: Natasha, Pierre…comet of 1812 ), Jay Owens (Argyle's A Chorus Line ), Raffaela Cicchetti (Regional: The Fantasticks!) , Cassandra Gauthier (Regional: White Christmas ), Jasmine Gobourne (Argyle’s Rock of Ages, Grease), Shannan Lydon (Argyle’s West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Mary Poppins) and recently added Kianna Kelly-Futch.
Directed and Choreographed by Todd L. Underwood, with Musical Direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances will run through June 16, 2024.
Photo Credit: Richard Termine
Michael Deaner and Christian Musto
Christian Musto and Grace Ellis Solomon
Chris Mauro and Michael Deaner
Luke Darnell and Christian Musto
David Scott Curtis, Luke Darnell, Chris Mauro, Oliver Cirelli
Christian Musto and cast
Christian Musto and cast
Christian Musto and cast
Luke Darnell, Oliver Cirelli and cast
Jay Owens, Jasmine Gobourne, Grace Ellis Solomon, Jamal Ashuriah, Laila Canelo
Daris DeGaetano, Christian Musto
Christian Musto, Jake Rizzi, Sam Sanderson, Jon Maltz
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos