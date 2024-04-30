TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Photos: First Look at A BRONX TALE at the Argyle Theatre

Performances will run through June 16, 2024.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
All new photos have been released from the Argyle Theatre's production of A Bronx Tale.

The cast is led by Christian Musto (National Tour: The Lightning Thief ) as Calogero, Oliver Cirelli (Regional: The Sound of Music) and Michael Deaner ( Broadway: Leopoldstadt), as Young Calogero, Chris Mauro (International Tour: Paw Patrol ) as Lorenzo, Luke Darnell (NY: The Other Josh Cohen) as Sonny, Daria DeGaetano (Regional: A Chorus Line) as Rosina, Grace Ellis Solomon (Regional: Into The Woods) as Jane, Jamal Antony Shuriah (Off Broadway: The Perfect Game!) as Tyrone, with Cody Howard (TV : " The Right Stuff") Nino Ruggeri (Regional: Cinderella), David Scott Curtis ( National Tours: Fiddler On The Roof, Argyle’s An American in Paris ), Sam Sanderson (Regional: Something Rotten ), Jake Rizzi (Regional: Urinetown ), Jon Maltz (Regional: Beautiful: the Carole King Musical ), Michael Evangelista (Regional: Spring Awakening ), Dean Marino (Regional: The Full Monty), Laila Canelo (Regional: Natasha, Pierre…comet of 1812 ), Jay Owens (Argyle's A Chorus Line ), Raffaela Cicchetti (Regional: The Fantasticks!) , Cassandra Gauthier (Regional: White Christmas ), Jasmine Gobourne (Argyle’s Rock of Ages, Grease), Shannan Lydon (Argyle’s West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Mary Poppins)  and recently added Kianna Kelly-Futch.

Directed and Choreographed by Todd L. Underwood, with Musical Direction by Jonathan Brenner. Performances will run through June 16, 2024.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

Michael Deaner and Christian Musto

Christian Musto and Grace Ellis Solomon

Chris Mauro and Michael Deaner

Luke Darnell and Christian Musto

David Scott Curtis, Luke Darnell, Chris Mauro, Oliver Cirelli

Christian Musto and cast

Christian Musto and cast

Christian Musto and cast

Luke Darnell, Oliver Cirelli and cast

Jay Owens, Jasmine Gobourne, Grace Ellis Solomon, Jamal Ashuriah, Laila Canelo

Daris DeGaetano, Christian Musto

Christian Musto, Jake Rizzi, Sam Sanderson, Jon Maltz



