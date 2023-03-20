Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

The cast of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL features Christopher Behmke, Nate Hackmann and Arianne Davidow.

Mar. 20, 2023  

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL will run through Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The Scarlet Pimpernel is a swashbuckling, sensuous, musical adventure. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword-fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. The Pimpernel's exploits soon become the talk of Paris, however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. With a rousing and passionate score by Frank Wildhorn, who also wrote the music for Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel is a thrilling musical!

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato.

The Creative Team includes Michael McBride (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume and Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), John Collins (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL features Christopher Behmke as PERCY BLAKENEY /THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, Nate Hackmann as CHAUVELIN and Arianne Davidow as MARGUERITE ST. JUST.

Photo credit: The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Daniella Tamasi, Jessie Jo Aka, Arianne Davidow, Nina Jayashankar, Lauren Drewello, Audrey Fisher, Anna Catherine Smith Matthew Wade

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Arianne Davidow

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Christopher Behmke

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Nathaniel Hackmann

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Nathaniel Hackmann, Arianne Davidow, Christopher Behmke

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Nathaniel Hackmann, Jessie Jo Aka, Arianne Davidow, Christopher Behmke, Joe Hornberger

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Nathaniel Hackmann, Terrence Mann, Arianne Davidow, Christopher Behmke, Jonathan Cobrda

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Joshua Shea Coates

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Eddie Egan

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Anna Catherine Smith

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Eddie Egan, Nathaniel Hackmann, Joshua Shea Coates

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
John Michael Finley

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Scott Fuss

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
John Alejandro Jeffords

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
John Michael Finley, Scott Fuss, Jonathan Cobrda, Christopher Behmke, Michael Liebhauser, John Alejandro Jeffords, Weston LeCrone, Joe Hornberger

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Audrey Fisher

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Michael Santora

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Full Cast and Creatives

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Matthew Wade

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Nathaniel Hackmann, Christopher Behmke

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Arianne Davidow, Joe Hornberger

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Paul Stancato, Jonathan Cobrda, Terrance Mann, Richard Dolce

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Nathaniel Hackmann, Arianne Davidow, Paul Stancato, Christopher Behmke

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Arianne Davidow

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Terrence Mann with the cast

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Nathaniel Hackmann, Terrence Mann, Arianne Davidow, Christopher Behmke and Jonathan Cobrda

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Christopher Behmke and Nathaniel Hackmann

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Christopher Behmke and Ensemble

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Nathaniel Hackmann

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Christopher Behmke and Arianne Davidow

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Christopher Behmke

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater
Christopher Behmke




