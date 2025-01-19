Photos: HEARTBREAK HOTEL Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John W. Engeman Theater is presenting HEARTBREAK HOTEL, now playing through Sunday, March 2, 2025. Check out photos from opening night below!

Elvis: his name still evokes immediate adoration from people all over the world. HEARTBREAK HOTEL takes a closer look at the musical icon whose impact shaped the history of rock and roll and popular culture following Elvis from his early days to his rise to become “The King of Rock and Roll.” Heartbreak Hotel features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs, including “That’s All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”

HEARTBREAK HOTEL is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: Jersey Boys, Beautiful, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Bronx Tale, Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; Broadway: The Wedding Singer; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney’s The Lion King, Flashdance The Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody, Happy 50-ish; Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry, Palm Beach Dramaworks).

The Creative Team includes Chris Coffey (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast of Heartbreak Hotel features Joe Caskey as Elvis, Pamela Bob as Gladys Presley, Spencer Chase as Young Elvis, William Thomas Evans as Col. Tom Parker, Matthew Schatz as Sam Phillips, and Michel Vasquez as Priscilla Presley. The cast also includes Matt Allen, Hailey Aviva, Noah Berry, Kyle Ahmeer Bethea, Chris Coffey, Jeff Gallup, Katie Horner, Kevin Lausche, Corey McKinney, Danielle McKnight, Alan Mendez, Lena Richard, Mallorie Sievert, Luke Surretsky, Sarah Rose, Troy Valjean Rucker, and Tarik Zeigler.



Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

