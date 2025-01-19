News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: HEARTBREAK HOTEL Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater

Performances run through March 2.

By: Jan. 19, 2025
The John W. Engeman Theater is presenting HEARTBREAK HOTEL, now playing through Sunday, March 2, 2025. Check out photos from opening night below!

Elvis: his name still evokes immediate adoration from people all over the world. HEARTBREAK HOTEL takes a closer look at the musical icon whose impact shaped the history of rock and roll and popular culture following Elvis from his early days to his rise to become “The King of Rock and Roll.” Heartbreak Hotel features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs, including “That’s All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”

HEARTBREAK HOTEL is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: Jersey Boys, Beautiful, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Bronx Tale, Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; Broadway: The Wedding Singer; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney’s The Lion King, Flashdance The Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody, Happy 50-ish; Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry, Palm Beach Dramaworks).
The Creative Team includes Chris Coffey (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast of Heartbreak Hotel features Joe Caskey as Elvis, Pamela Bob as Gladys Presley, Spencer Chase as Young Elvis, William Thomas Evans as Col. Tom Parker, Matthew Schatz as Sam Phillips, and Michel Vasquez as Priscilla Presley. The cast also includes Matt Allen, Hailey Aviva, Noah Berry, Kyle Ahmeer Bethea, Chris Coffey, Jeff Gallup, Katie Horner, Kevin Lausche, Corey McKinney, Danielle McKnight, Alan Mendez, Lena Richard, Mallorie Sievert, Luke Surretsky, Sarah Rose, Troy Valjean Rucker, and Tarik Zeigler.

 
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Joe Caskey
Joe Caskey

Joe Caskey
Joe Caskey

Joe Caskey
Joe Caskey

Chris Coffey
Chris Coffey

The Cast of Heartbreak Hotel
The Cast of Heartbreak Hotel

Corey McKinney and Luke Surretsky
Corey McKinney and Luke Surretsky

Joe Caskey
Joe Caskey

Joe Caskey
Joe Caskey

Matt Allen
Matt Allen

Matt Allen
Matt Allen

Jeff Gallup
Jeff Gallup

Jeff Gallup
Jeff Gallup

Chris Coffey (Music Director)
Chris Coffey (Music Director)

Chris Coffey
Chris Coffey

Luke Surretsky
Luke Surretsky

Luke Surretsky
Luke Surretsky

Kevin Lausche
Kevin Lausche

Kevin Lausche
Kevin Lausche

Spencer Chase
Spencer Chase

Spencer Chase
Spencer Chase

Bree Ogaldez
Bree Ogaldez

Bree Ogaldez
Bree Ogaldez

Katie Horner
Katie Horner

Katie Horner
Katie Horner

Mallorie Sievert
Mallorie Sievert

Mallorie Sievert
Mallorie Sievert

Joe Caskey
Joe Caskey

Joe Caskey
Joe Caskey

Spencer Chase and Joe Caskey
Spencer Chase and Joe Caskey

Spencer Chase and Joe Caskey
Spencer Chase and Joe Caskey

Troy Valjean Rucker
Troy Valjean Rucker

Troy Valjean Rucker
Troy Valjean Rucker

Hannah Gundermann and Joe Caskey
Hannah Gundermann and Joe Caskey

Lena Richard
Lena Richard

Lena Richard
Lena Richard

Danielle McKnight
Danielle McKnight

Danielle McKnight
Danielle McKnight

Sarah Rose
Sarah Rose

Sarah Rose
Sarah Rose

Corey McKinney
Corey McKinney

Corey McKinney
Corey McKinney

Chris Coffey and Alan Mendez
Chris Coffey and Alan Mendez

Alan Mendez
Alan Mendez

Alan Mendez
Alan Mendez

Kyle Ahmeer Bethea
Kyle Ahmeer Bethea

Kyle Ahmeer Bethea
Kyle Ahmeer Bethea

Michel Vasquez
Michel Vasquez

Michel Vasquez
Michel Vasquez

Hailey Aviva
Hailey Aviva

Hailey Aviva
Hailey Aviva

William T. Evans
William T. Evans

William T. Evans
William T. Evans

Noah Berry
Noah Berry

Noah Berry
Noah Berry

Kevin Lausche, Noah Berry, Chris Coffey, Joe Caskey and Luke Surretsky
Kevin Lausche, Noah Berry, Chris Coffey, Joe Caskey and Luke Surretsky

Matthew Schatz
Matthew Schatz

Matthew Schatz
Matthew Schatz

Felicia Finley and Paul Stancato (Director and Choreographer)
Felicia Finley and Paul Stancato (Director and Choreographer)

Felicia Finley and Paul Stancato
Felicia Finley and Paul Stancato

Chris Coffey and Paul Stancato
Chris Coffey and Paul Stancato

Chris Coffey and Paul Stancato
Chris Coffey and Paul Stancato

Paul Stancato and Joe Caskey
Paul Stancato and Joe Caskey

Laura Shubert (Sound Designer) and Chris Coffey
Laura Shubert (Sound Designer) and Chris Coffey

Photos: HEARTBREAK HOTEL Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Image
Cast members that includes-Bree Ogaldez, Danielle McKnight, Hailey Aviva, Katie Horner, Lena Richard, Mallorie Sievert, Michel Vasquez, Sarah Rose,

Photos: HEARTBREAK HOTEL Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater Image
Felicia Finley, Paul Stancato and Cast members that includes-Bree Ogaldez, Danielle McKnight, Hailey Aviva, Katie Horner, Lena Richard, Mallorie Sievert, Michel Vasquez, Sarah Rose,

The Cast and Creative Team of Heartbreak Hotel at The John W. Engeman Theatter
The Cast and Creative Team of Heartbreak Hotel at The John W. Engeman Theatter



