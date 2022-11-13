Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Argyle Theatre
Beauty and the Beast runs through January 1st.
The Argyle Theatre's Disney's Beauty and The Beast opened on Saturday, November 12th, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities. The production, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed and co-directed by Debbie Roshe with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner, runs through January 1, 2023.
Check out photos from the opening below!
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
The cast includes Hana Culbreath (Regional: Sweeney Todd) as Belle, Leland Burnett* (National Tour: Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Beast, Elliott Litherland* (Regional: All Shook Up, Last Five Years) as Gaston, Keith Lee Grant* (Broadway: Marie Christine) as Maurice, Blair Alexis Brown* (Regional: ...Great Comet Of 1812) as Mrs. Potts, Conor Stepnowski (Argyle's Disney's The Little Mermaid) as Lumiere, Garrison Hunt (Argyle's Elf: The Musical, Regional: Guy and Dolls) as Cogsworth, Jojo Minasi (Argyle's Footloose!) as Lefou, Ari Glauser (Regional: CATS) as Babette, Katelyn Anne Lauria (Regional: Cinderella) as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Teddy Kai Schneider as Chip, Lily Kren (National Tour SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical), Esther Lee (Alvin Ailey), Kaitie Buckert (Argyle's Miracle on 34th Street), Julia Feeley (Regional: A Chorus Line), Timothy Matthew Flores (National Tour: The King and I), Sierra Wells (National Tour: A Christmas Story: The Musical), Mikey Marmann (Argyle's Footloose), J'Khalil (Regional: Kinky Boots), Tyler Beauregard* (Regional: West Side Story), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Regional: The Cher Show) as Chip at certain performances, and Mat Webb (Regional: The Cher Show)
The creative team includes Set Design by Front Row Scenic, Lighting Design by David Shocket, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Prop Master Callie Hester. Music Coordinator Russ Brown, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn* with Assistant Stage Manager Kellian Frank*, COVID Safety Manager is Perseis J Grant, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Production Coordinator is Alison Savino, and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.
Tickets for Disney's Beauty and The Beast are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.
Evan Pappas (Artistic Director), Marty Rubin (General Manager), Mark Perlman (Managing Partner) and Dylan Perlman (Managing Partner) kick off Opening Night
Hana Culbreath and Leland Burnett
Teddy Kai Schneider and Blair Alexis Brown
Leland Burnett and Hana Culbreath
Leland Burnett and Hana Culbreath and the Cast of Disney's Beauty And The Beast
Leland Burnett and Hana Culbreath
Conor Stepnowski and Ari Glauser
The Cast of Disney's Beauty And The Beast
Katelyn Anne Lauria
Ari Glauser
The Cast of Disney's Beauty And The Beast
Garrison Hunt, Conor Stepnowski, Elliott Litherland, Leland Burnett and Hana Culbreath
Teddy Kai Schneider
Evan Pappas (Director) and Debbie Roshe (Choreoghraper and Co Director)
Sarah Goodman (Sound Design), Evan Pappas and Debbie Roshe
Evan Pappas, Elliott Litherland and Sarah Roshe
Katelyn Anne Lauria
Katelyn Anne Lauria
J'Khalil
J'Khalil
Sierra Wells
Sierra Wells
Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi
Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi
Hana Culbreath
Hana Culbreath
Tyler Beauregard
Tyler Beauregard
Garrison Hunt
Garrison Hunt
Ari Glauser
Ari Glauser
Timothy Matthew Flores
Timothy Matthew Flores
Mat Webb
Mat Webb
Conor Stepnowski
Conor Stepnowski
Teddy Kai Schneider
Teddy Kai Schneider
Jojo Minasi
Jojo Minasi
Elliott Litherland and Jojo Minasi
Elliott Litherland and Jojo Minasi
Kaitie Buckert
Kaitie Buckert
Hana Culbreath and Leland Burnett
Hana Culbreath and Leland Burnett
Katelyn Anne Lauria, Garrison Hunt, Teddy Kai Schneider, Blair Alexis Brown, Conor Stepnowski and Ari Glauser
Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Lily Kren, J'Khalil, Mikey Marmann, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sierra Wells, Julia Feeley, Esther Lee, Kaitie Buckert, Tyler Beauregard and Mat Webb
Alison Savino (Production Coordinator), Kellian Frank (Assistant Stage Manager), Sarah Goodman (Sound Design) and Daniel Vaughn (Production Stage Manager)
Hana Culbreath and Elliott Litherland
Jojo Minasi, Hana Culbreath and Elliott Litherland
The Cast and Creative Team of Disney's Beauty And The Beast
Evan Pappas, Debbie Roshe and Jonathan Brenner( Music Director)
Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi, Hana Culbreath, Sierra Wells, Esther Lee, Julia Feeley, Debbie Roshe, Kaitie Buckert, Ari Glauser and Lily Kren
Hana Culbreath and Jonathan Brenner
Hana Culbreath and Jonathan Brenner
