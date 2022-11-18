Photos: Get a First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre is presenting Disney's Beauty and The Beast, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed and co-directed by Debbie Roshe with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will perform through January 1, 2023.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

The cast includes Hana Culbreath (Regional: Sweeney Todd) as Belle, Leland Burnett* (National Tour: Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Beast, Elliott Litherland* (Regional: All Shook Up, Last Five Years) as Gaston, Keith Lee Grant* (Broadway: Marie Christine) as Maurice, Blair Alexis Brown* (Regional: ...Great Comet Of 1812) as Mrs. Potts, Conor Stepnowski (Argyle's Disney's The Little Mermaid) as Lumiere, Garrison Hunt (Argyle's Elf: The Musical, Regional: Guy and Dolls) as Cogsworth, Jojo Minasi (Argyle's Footloose!) as Lefou, Ari Glauser (Regional: CATS) as Babette, Katelyn Anne Lauria (Regional: Cinderella) as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Teddy Kai Schneider as Chip, Lily Kren (National Tour SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical), Esther Lee (Alvin Ailey), Kaitie Buckert (Argyle's Miracle on 34th Street), Julia Feeley (Regional: A Chorus Line), Timothy Matthew Flores (National Tour: The King and I), Sierra Wells (National Tour: A Christmas Story: The Musical), Mikey Marmann (Argyle's Footloose), J'Khalil (Regional: Kinky Boots), Tyler Beauregard* (Regional: West Side Story), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Regional: The Cher Show) as Chip at certain performances, and Mat Webb (Regional: The Cher Show).