Photos: First Look at JERSEY BOYS at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater has released production photos for JERSEY BOYS, now in performances through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Check out the photos below!

They were just four guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story– that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical”, Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night).”

JERSEY BOYS is directed and choreographed by PAUL STANCATO (Engeman Theater: Beautiful, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Bronx Tale, Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney’s The Lion King, Flashdance The Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody, ROCKSHOW, Happy 50-ish; Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, The Public Theater Joe's Pub, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry, Palm Beach Dramaworks & The Mint Theater).

The Creative Team includes BENJAMIN STAYNER (Musical Director), KYLE DIXON (Scenic Design), DUSTIN CROSS (Costume Design), JOHN BURKLAND (Lighting Design), LAURA SHUBERT (Sound Design), MEGAN MCQUEENEY (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), CHELSEY STEINMETZ (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of JERSEY BOYS features NICK BERNARDI as TOMMY DEVITO (Engeman: Rock of Ages; Off-Broadway: The Perfect Game, Rewind: A Pop Musical; National Tours: Annie, Barbie Live; Regional: Theatre Aspen, RoA Hollywood, Royal Caribbean, Broadway by the Bay, Playhouse on Park); STEPHEN CERF as NICK MASSI (Engeman: Mystic Pizza; Broadway: Jersey Boys; Off-Broadway: Jersey Boys, Nevermore, That Bachelorette Show; National Tours: Motown The Musical, Spamalot, Rock of Ages, Jersey Boys; Regional: Cape Playhouse, Papermill Playhouse, North Shore Music Theater, Ogunquit Playhouse); JOEY LAVARCO as FRANKIE VALLI (Broadway: 13 The Musical, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular; Off-Broadway: Jersey Boys, The New Kid; National Tour: Jersey Boys; Regional: The Cape Playhouse, Goodspeed, Reading; TV/Film: “30 ROCK”, “Late Nite with Seth Meyers”); SEAN MCGEE as BOB GAUDIO (National Tour: Jersey Boys; Regional: Music Theatre of Connecticut, Theatre Under the Stars, Tent Theatre, WaterTower Theatre).

The ensemble of JERSEY BOYS includes CAREY BLACKBURN, JONATHAN COBRDA, KATE COFFEY, LEXXI FRILLES, KATELYN HAROLD, STEPHEN C. KALLAS, MIKE KELLER, DALE OBERMARK, DOMINIC PAGLIARO, JUSTIN WOLFE SMITH, LOREN STONE, and JAKE WAFORD, and DWAYNE WASHINGTON.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island’s only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with a full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information, contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit the button below.

Photo Credit: The John W. Engeman Theater