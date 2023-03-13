Photos: First Look at Hampton Theatre Company's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

"The Lifespan of a Fact," a riveting three-character play that combines biting humor with timely arguments about the collision of print journalism with poetic license, continues the Hampton Theatre Company's 2022-2023 season this spring, with performances running from March 16 through April 2 at the Quogue Community Hall.

Check out all new photos from the production below!

Based on a nonfiction 2012 book of the same name by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal - which in turn was inspired by an essay written by D'Agata about a teenager's 2002 suicide in Las Vegas - "The Lifespan of a Fact" was adapted for the stage in 2018 by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Ferrell. The play tells the story of how Fingal, an idealistic, fresh-out-of-Harvard intern, was tasked by the editor of a prestigious yet troubled New York magazine to fact-check a groundbreaking piece written by celebrated author D'Agata - with a strict deadline only a weekend away.

Excited by the opportunity to prove himself on such a prestigious piece, Jim's mood quickly changes to alarm when he discovers a disturbing pattern of unsubstantiated claims and creative liberties taken by D'Agata throughout the otherwise brilliant 15-page essay. The play climaxes with an 11th-hour faceoff between author, editor and fact-checker - with none willing to give ground as the hours grind by and a deadline decision looms.