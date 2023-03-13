Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Hampton Theatre Company's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Performances run from March 16 through April 2 at the Quogue Community Hall. 

Mar. 13, 2023  

"The Lifespan of a Fact," a riveting three-character play that combines biting humor with timely arguments about the collision of print journalism with poetic license, continues the Hampton Theatre Company's 2022-2023 season this spring, with performances running from March 16 through April 2 at the Quogue Community Hall.

Check out all new photos from the production below!

Based on a nonfiction 2012 book of the same name by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal - which in turn was inspired by an essay written by D'Agata about a teenager's 2002 suicide in Las Vegas - "The Lifespan of a Fact" was adapted for the stage in 2018 by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Ferrell. The play tells the story of how Fingal, an idealistic, fresh-out-of-Harvard intern, was tasked by the editor of a prestigious yet troubled New York magazine to fact-check a groundbreaking piece written by celebrated author D'Agata - with a strict deadline only a weekend away.

Excited by the opportunity to prove himself on such a prestigious piece, Jim's mood quickly changes to alarm when he discovers a disturbing pattern of unsubstantiated claims and creative liberties taken by D'Agata throughout the otherwise brilliant 15-page essay. The play climaxes with an 11th-hour faceoff between author, editor and fact-checker - with none willing to give ground as the hours grind by and a deadline decision looms.

Photo Credit: Dane DuPuis

Photos: First Look at Hampton Theatre Company's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Jamie Baio, Laurie Atlas & Matthew Conlon

Photos: First Look at Hampton Theatre Company's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Jamie Baio & Matthew Conlon




Submissions Open For Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition Photo
Submissions Open For Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that submissions are now open for Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition, a creative writing contest open to all teens ages 13 and up across Suffolk County, held as part of the ninth annual Title Wave: The 2023 New Works Festival.
JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL & More Set for The John W. Engeman The Photo
JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL & More Set for The John W. Engeman Theater 15th Season
The John W. Engeman Theater has announced their 15th Blockbuster Celebratory Season! See the full lineup of shows and learn how to purchase tickets.
FOREVER PLAID Cast and Creative Team Announced For Plazas Broadway Long Island Photo
FOREVER PLAID Cast and Creative Team Announced For Plaza's Broadway Long Island
Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's Only Professional Theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of FOREVER PLAID, written and originally directed and choreographed by Stuart Ross with musical continuity supervison and arrangements by James Raitt.
MoMA PS1 Presents Multimedia Installation By Artists And Musicians Chuquimamani-Condori &a Photo
MoMA PS1 Presents Multimedia Installation By Artists And Musicians Chuquimamani-Condori & Joshua Chuquimia Crampton Opening March 16 
MoMA PS1 will present a newly commissioned, multimedia installation made collaboratively by Chuquimamani-Condori (Elysia Crampton Chuquimia, b. 1985, Inland Empire, CA) and Joshua Chuquimia Crampton (b. 1983, San Diego, CA), a sibling duo working as artists and musicians who belong to the Pakajaqi nation of Aymara people.

More Hot Stories For You


Pulitzer Prize Winner Robert Schenkkan Talks About His Writing Process at Bay Street Theater Next MonthPulitzer Prize Winner Robert Schenkkan Talks About His Writing Process at Bay Street Theater Next Month
March 10, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced Page to Stage: The Craft of Adaptation, a New Perspectives Series panel discussion with playwright and director Vincent Murphy and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan on Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. 
Submissions Open For Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing CompetitionSubmissions Open For Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition
March 10, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that submissions are now open for Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition, a creative writing contest open to all teens ages 13 and up across Suffolk County, held as part of the ninth annual Title Wave: The 2023 New Works Festival.
JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL & More Set for The John W. Engeman Theater 15th SeasonJERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL & More Set for The John W. Engeman Theater 15th Season
March 9, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced their 15th Blockbuster Celebratory Season! See the full lineup of shows and learn how to purchase tickets.
FOREVER PLAID Cast and Creative Team Announced For Plaza's Broadway Long IslandFOREVER PLAID Cast and Creative Team Announced For Plaza's Broadway Long Island
March 9, 2023

Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's Only Professional Theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of FOREVER PLAID, written and originally directed and choreographed by Stuart Ross with musical continuity supervison and arrangements by James Raitt.
MoMA PS1 Presents Multimedia Installation By Artists And Musicians Chuquimamani-Condori & Joshua Chuquimia Crampton Opening March 16 MoMA PS1 Presents Multimedia Installation By Artists And Musicians Chuquimamani-Condori & Joshua Chuquimia Crampton Opening March 16 
March 8, 2023

MoMA PS1 will present a newly commissioned, multimedia installation made collaboratively by Chuquimamani-Condori (Elysia Crampton Chuquimia, b. 1985, Inland Empire, CA) and Joshua Chuquimia Crampton (b. 1983, San Diego, CA), a sibling duo working as artists and musicians who belong to the Pakajaqi nation of Aymara people.
share