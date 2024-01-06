Photos: First Look at Bradlee & Marci Bing in Theatre Three's THE GIN GAME

Theatre Three located at 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY will present 'The Gin Game' starring Bradlee & Marci Bing. Performances run from January 13th through February 3rd.

A fierce battle of wits and wills is revealed in the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama THE GIN GAME. A mismatched pair in a retirement facility inadvertently reveal their hearts as they show their hands in increasingly combative rounds of gin rummy. Poignant, powerful, and heartbreakingly honest, THE GIN GAME shows that secrets held close to the vest are not safe from being put on the table.

The production stars THEATRE THREE veterans Bradlee and Marci Bing.

