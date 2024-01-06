Photos: First Look at Bradlee & Marci Bing in Theatre Three's THE GIN GAME

Performances run from January 13th through February 3rd.
POPULAR
Theatre Three located at 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY will present 'The Gin Game' starring Bradlee & Marci Bing. Performances run from January 13th through February 3rd.
Check out the production photos below!
A fierce battle of wits and wills is revealed in the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama THE GIN GAME. A mismatched pair in a retirement facility inadvertently reveal their hearts as they show their hands in increasingly combative rounds of gin rummy. Poignant, powerful, and heartbreakingly honest, THE GIN GAME shows that secrets held close to the vest are not safe from being put on the table.
The production stars THEATRE THREE veterans Bradlee and Marci Bing.
Photo Credit: Steve Ayle / Showbizshots.com
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Bradlee Bing & Marci Bing
Marci Bing & Bradlee Bing
Marci Bing & Bradlee Bing
Marci Bing & Bradlee Bing
Videos
|A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of High Fidelity
Patchogue Theatre (1/14-1/14)
|An Evening with Alan Ruck and screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Patchogue Theatre (4/06-4/06)
|Below Deck | Battle of the Bosuns
Patchogue Theatre (2/17-2/17)
|An Evening with Judge Reinhold and screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Patchogue Theatre (3/22-3/22)
|Harry Chapin's Greatest Stories LIVE featuring the Chapin Family
Patchogue Theatre (2/09-2/09)
|Pinkalicious The Musical
Patchogue Theatre (3/02-3/02)
|An Evening With Mira Sorvino and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion
Patchogue Theatre (3/01-3/01)
|An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo
Patchogue Theatre (3/16-3/16)
|Jackie Martling at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (1/27-1/27)
|Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (3/23-3/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You