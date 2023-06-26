Photos: First Look At DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER At Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will kick off DIAL M FOR MURDER with previews starting tomorrow Tuesday, June 27. See photos from the production below!

The red carpet opening night is July 1 and the show will run through July 23. DIAL M FOR MURDER, Bay Street's second Mainstage production of the season stars Erich Bergen, Rosa Gilmore, Mamie Gummer, Max Gordon Moore, and Reg Rogers. Frederick Knott's 1950s murder mystery has been adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and is directed by Broadway legend Walter Bobbie.



DIAL M FOR MURDER is an edge-of-your-seat thriller, adapted from the celebrated suspense thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece film. Tony suspects his wife, Margot – a wealthy socialite – is having an affair. As he plots to have her killed in this stylish game of cat and mouse, the tension grows, and the twists and turns will keep you guessing to the very end.

DIAL M FOR MURDER's creative team is Scenic Designer Anna Louizos, Costume Designer Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier, Fight Director Thomas Schall, Dialect Coach Deborah Hecht, Casting Calleri Jensen Davis, Props Designer Nicole Rozanski, Antiques by Wyeth, Assistant Director Stefanie Anarumo, and Production Stage Manager Melissa Sparks.



Single-seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. Additional Matinee available on Thursday, July 6th at 2pm. To purchase tickets, visit the Box Office, open daily at 11AM until 30 minutes prior to show, call at (631) 725-9500 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2250421®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baystreet.org%2Fcalendar%2Fdial-m-for-murder%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 24/7 at baystreet.org.