Photos: First Look At CM Performing Arts Presents Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

On the Main Stage at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre through November 5. Get your tickets now!
First look at CM Performing Arts Center's current production of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein the Musical, running on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre through November 5. See photos from the production.
From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein! Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania.
With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds. Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, Young Frankenstein has all the of panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added.
For tickets, call the Box Office during office hours at (631) 218-2810 or go to Click Here.
Photo Credit: Lisa Schindlar
