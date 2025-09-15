Photos: COME FROM AWAY Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Come From Away has officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater. Performances began on Thursday, September 11, 2025, and run through Sunday, October 26, 2025. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

On September 11th, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12th, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on September 11th.

During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

COME FROM AWAY is Directed by Scott Weinstein and choreographed by Robin Levine.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy