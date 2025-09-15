 tracker
Photos: COME FROM AWAY Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater

Performances run through Sunday, October 26, 2025.

By: Sep. 15, 2025
Come From Away has officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater. Performances began on Thursday, September 11, 2025, and run through Sunday, October 26, 2025. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

On September 11th, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12th, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on September 11th.

During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

COME FROM AWAY is Directed by Scott Weinstein and choreographed by Robin Levine.

 Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Richard Dolce (Executive Producer) and Kevin J. O'Neill (Managing Director)

Nasir Panjwani

John Scherer

Christina DeCicco

Katie Luke

Katie Luke, Bart Shatto and Michele Ragusa

Brandon Alvion, Christopher Behmke and Suzanne Mason

Mimi Bessette and Melessie Clark

Melessie Clark, John Scherer and Mimi Bessette

The Cast of Come From Away

The Cast of Come From Away

Brandon Alvion and Mimi Bessette

Brandon Alvion, Anthony Galea and Bart Shatto

Bart Shatto

Bart Shatto

Jordan Cyr

Jordan Cyr

Nasir Panjwani

Nasir Panjwani

Christopher Behmke

Christopher Behmke

Stanton Morales

Stanton Morales

Musical Director Matthew Stern and the band that includes-Anthony Galea, Matthew Herman, Dawson Horey, Jim Waddell and Russell Brown

Laura Shubert (Sound Design) joins with Musical Director Matthew Stern and the band that includes-Anthony Galea, Matthew Herman, Dawson Horey, Jim Waddell and Russell Brown

Suzanne Mason

Suzanne Mason

Nicole Weitzman

Nicole Weitzman

Chris Donovan

Chris Donovan

Jeyni Ortiz-Valentin

Jeyni Ortiz-Valentin

Brandon Alvion

Brandon Alvion

Christina DeCicco

Christina DeCicco

Michele Ragusa

Michele Ragusa

Matthew Stern (Music Director)

John Scherer

John Scherer

Katie Luke

Katie Luke

Melessie Clark

Melessie Clark

Mimi Bessette

Mimi Bessette

Robin Levine (Choreographer), Scott Weinstein (Director) and Matthew Stern (Music Director)

Robin Levine, Scott Weinstein, Matthew Stern and Christina DeCicco

The Cast and Creative Team of Come From Away


