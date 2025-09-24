 tracker
Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company

The production runs through October 11 at Auburn’s historic Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
The REV Theatre Company has opened the final production of its 2025 mainstage season, Bonnie & Clyde. The production runs through October 11 at Auburn’s historic Merry-Go-Round Playhouse. See photos of the show!

Bonnie & Clyde, The Musical follows a rebellious Texas duo, both yearning for recognition and escape, who set out to “raise a little hell” and became infamous folk figures despite their violent crimes. Set to a score that blends rockabilly, blues, and gospel, the show offers a fast-paced story of ambition, love, and downfall.

The production is directed and choreographed by The REV’s Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock, with music direction by Alan J. Plado. The design team includes Janie E. Howland (scenic), Nathan W. Scheuer (lighting), Sun Hee Kil (sound), Andrea Hood (costumes), and Mary Tyler (hair and makeup), with fight and intimacy direction by Christopher Elst. Marshall Pope serves as props designer.

Lauren Marut stars as Bonnie Parker alongside Mason Ballard as Clyde Barrow. The cast also features Bridget Beirne, Bella Coppola, Andrew Fehrenbacher, Amanda Ferguson, Atticus Shaindlin, and Matthew Stocke. Sloane Cummings and Annie Lake alternate as Young Bonnie, with Kian Byrons and Billy Kufs alternating as Young Clyde. The ensemble includes Parker Aimone, Piper Jean Bailey, Claire Flynn, Wesley Hodges, Jake Jervis, Lilli Komurek, Mary Malaney, Marcus J. Paige, Theo Pearson, Jack Russell, Crystal Sha’nae, and Dax Valdes.

With a book by Ivan Menchell, lyrics by Don Black, and music by Frank Wildhorn, Bonnie & Clyde is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performances run September 24–October 11 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. Tickets are available at TheREVTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 315-255-1785.

Photo Credit: Ron Heerkens, Jr. / Goat Factory Media Entertainment, LLC.

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Bella Coppola and Buck Barrow

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Buck Barrow

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Lauren Marut and Mason Ballard

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Bella Coppola

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Kian Byrons, Lauren Marut, and Mason Ballard

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Bridget Beirne and Lauren Marut

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Bridget Beirne and Lauren Marut

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Atticus Shaindlin

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Dax Valdes as Frank Hamer, Parker Aimone as Policeman, Wesley Hodges as Policeman, Andrew Fehrenbacher as Ted Hinton, Jack Russell as Bob Alcorn, and Jake Jervis

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Matthew Stocke and the ensemble

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
The ensemble of The REV Theatre Company's production of BONNIE & CLYDE

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Mason Ballard, Lauren Marut, Bella Coppola, and Atticus Shaindlin

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
loane Cummings, Dax Valdes, and Lilli Komurek

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Crystal Sha'nae

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Lauren Marut

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Mason Ballard

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Matthew Stocke

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Marcus J. Paige

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Bridget Beirne

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Sloane Cummings

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Kian Byrons

Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at The Rev Theatre Company Image
Amanda Ferguson




