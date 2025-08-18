Photos: ANYTHING GOES at CM Performing Arts Center

The production is now playing at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.
CM Performing Arts Center has released first look at production photos from its Main Stage presentation of Cole Porter’s beloved musical comedy, Anything Goes. The production, filled with show-stopping tap numbers, witty dialogue, and some of the most iconic songs in Broadway history, is now playing at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.
Anything Goes follows the madcap antics aboard an ocean liner bound for London, where love triangles, mistaken identities, and fast-talking gangsters all collide in a joyful celebration of classic musical theatre. Audiences can expect timeless hits such as I Get a Kick Out of You, You’re the Top, and the unforgettable title number, Anything Goes.
This lively new staging at CM Performing Arts Center continues the theatre’s tradition of bringing Broadway-quality productions to Long Island, blending professional-caliber talent with the heart and charm of community theatre.
Tickets are available now at www.CMPAC.com or by calling the Box Office at (631) 218-2810.
Photo Credit: Janette Pellegrini
ANYTHING GOES at CM Performing Arts
