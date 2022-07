Photos: First Look at FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre (Mark and Dylan Perlman, Executive Producers & Managing Partners; Evan Pappas, Artistic Director), presents the international hit Footloose written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Footloose will be directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed by Eugenio Contenti with music direction by Jonathan Brenner. Footloose began performances on July 14 and celebrated its opening night on July 16 and will run through August 28, 2022.

When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top Forty score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

The cast includes Peyton S. Cassity as Ren (Regional: Addams Family), Tia Karaplis as Ariel (Regional: Babes In Arms), John Hillner* as Reverend Shaw (Broadway: Footloose, Mamma Mia!), Michelle Mallardi* as Vi Shaw (Broadway: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserable), Carrie Michelle Baker as Ethel, Tray Wright as Willard (Regional: Grease), Lilliannie Arie Urgent as Rusty, Quincy Lawson as Urleen (Regional: A Chorus Line), Liat Shuflita as Wendy Jo (Regional: Babes In Arms), Max Kuenzer as Chuck (Regional: The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Jay Mauro (Regional: Pippin), Tyrell Ruffin (Regional: The Wiz), Jojo Minasi (Regional: Mamma Mia!), Arturo Hernandez (Regional: Spring Awakening), Molly Model (Argyle Theater's Elf), Christina Emily Jackson (National Tour: Shrek, The Sound of Music), Nicole Weitzman (Regional: Once Upon A Mattress), Mikey Marmann (Argyle Theatre's The Hunchback of Notre Dame). Melissa Goldberg and Drew Reese

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Eric Norbury, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Scott Stauffer, Prop Master Zach Marlin. Production Stage Manager is Emily Todt* with Assistant Stage Manager Shari Freeda, Covid Safety Manager Dailee Morrone, Production Assistant Perseis Grant, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, the Production Coordinator is Alison Savino and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.