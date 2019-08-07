Photo Flash: Jazz Musician Grace Kelly Visits Usdan Summer Camp For The Arts

On August 5th, Jazz saxophone player and singer Grace Kelly trekked out to Long Island's Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts-the pre-eminent visual and performing arts day camp in New York- to perform as part of the camp's daily Festival Program.

Grace played a fun, engaging set including Unchain My Heart; her award-winning original love song, Feels Like Home; and Pharrell Williams' upbeat tune, Happy. Afterwards, Kelly jammed with Usdan's jazz ensemble students in between answering questions about her music practice.

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts hosts world class artists throughout the summer to perform as part of its Festival Program. In addition to Maroulis, this summer's lineup includes members of the cast of Broadway's Frozen, Constantin Maroulis, CONTINUUM Ballet; Falu, Brown Rice Family, Mayhem Poets, to name a few. Since opening in 1968, Usdan has welcomed over 40,000 campers including well known alumni such as Natalie Portman; Mariah Carey; Seth Rudetsky; Jackie Hoffman; and more.

Photo Credit: Wayne Vollweilerr for Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts





