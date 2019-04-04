Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIRACLE WORKER at Theatre Three

Apr. 4, 2019  

THE MIRACLE WORKER by William Gibson comes to Theatre Three on April 6th - 28th.

Based on the true story, this classic is a powerful account of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and deaf Helen Keller. THE MIRACLE WORKER dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. Intense, absorbing, and unforgettable, THE MIRACLE WORKER is one of the greatest dramas of the 20th century.

CAST FEATURES:
Kate Keller......SUSAN EMORY
Captain Keller...MICHAEL NEWMAN
Helen Keller.....CASSANDRA LAROCCO
Percy ...........CAMERON TURNER
Aunt Ev..........LINDA PENTZ
James Keller ....ERIC J. HUGHES
Annie Sullivan...JESSICA MAE MURPHY
Viney ...........MERIDITH SZALAY

Directed by Bradlee E. Bing

Theatre Three
412 Main Street
Port Jefferson, NY 11777
631-928-9100
www.theatrethree.com

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIRACLE WORKER at Theatre Three
Michael Newman, Susan Emory, Eric J. Hughes

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIRACLE WORKER at Theatre Three
Jessica Murphy, Meridith Szalay

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIRACLE WORKER at Theatre Three
Cassandra LaRocco, Bradlee Bing, Jessica Murphy

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIRACLE WORKER at Theatre Three
Cassandra LaRocco, Jessica Murphy

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIRACLE WORKER at Theatre Three
Cameron Turner and Cassandra LaRocco



Related Articles View More Long Island Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Three-time Grammy Nominee Brady Rymer Releases 'Under The Big Umbrella'
  • Walker Vreeland's FROM SHIP TO SHAPE Comes to Bay Street Theater
  • Woodstock Alumni John Fogerty Completes Anniversary Weekend Line-Up at Bethel Woods
  • FROM SHIP TO SHAPE Sails Home To The Hamptons
  • All New All Star Stand-Up Comedy Comes to Bay Street Theater
  • Adelphi Chorale And Vocal Ensembles Celebrate The Writings Of Poet Walt Whitman

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup