Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIRACLE WORKER at Theatre Three

THE MIRACLE WORKER by William Gibson comes to Theatre Three on April 6th - 28th.

Based on the true story, this classic is a powerful account of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and deaf Helen Keller. THE MIRACLE WORKER dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. Intense, absorbing, and unforgettable, THE MIRACLE WORKER is one of the greatest dramas of the 20th century.



CAST FEATURES:

Kate Keller......SUSAN EMORY

Captain Keller...MICHAEL NEWMAN

Helen Keller.....CASSANDRA LAROCCO

Percy ...........CAMERON TURNER

Aunt Ev..........LINDA PENTZ

James Keller ....ERIC J. HUGHES

Annie Sullivan...JESSICA MAE MURPHY

Viney ...........MERIDITH SZALAY



Directed by Bradlee E. Bing



Theatre Three

412 Main Street

Port Jefferson, NY 11777

631-928-9100

www.theatrethree.com





