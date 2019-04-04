Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIRACLE WORKER at Theatre Three
THE MIRACLE WORKER by William Gibson comes to Theatre Three on April 6th - 28th.
Based on the true story, this classic is a powerful account of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and deaf Helen Keller. THE MIRACLE WORKER dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. Intense, absorbing, and unforgettable, THE MIRACLE WORKER is one of the greatest dramas of the 20th century.
CAST FEATURES:
Kate Keller......SUSAN EMORY
Captain Keller...MICHAEL NEWMAN
Helen Keller.....CASSANDRA LAROCCO
Percy ...........CAMERON TURNER
Aunt Ev..........LINDA PENTZ
James Keller ....ERIC J. HUGHES
Annie Sullivan...JESSICA MAE MURPHY
Viney ...........MERIDITH SZALAY
Directed by Bradlee E. Bing
Theatre Three
412 Main Street
Port Jefferson, NY 11777
631-928-9100
www.theatrethree.com
Michael Newman, Susan Emory, Eric J. Hughes
Jessica Murphy, Meridith Szalay
Cassandra LaRocco, Bradlee Bing, Jessica Murphy
Cassandra LaRocco, Jessica Murphy
Cameron Turner and Cassandra LaRocco