Photo Coverage: The Cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Celebrate Opening Night

The John W. Engeman Theater presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. Performances began on Thursday, January 16 and run through Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Check out pictures from the cast's opening night celebration below!

On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring a treasure trove of hits from these music legends, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk The Line," "Hound Dog," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," and many more, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET not only plays the music that made the Golden Age of Rock and Roll, it tells the stories of the men who created it.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is Directed & Choreographed by Keith Andrews (Engeman Theater: Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, The Full Monty; Select Regional: On Your Feet!, The Bodyguard, Guys & Dolls, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rock Of Ages).

The Musical Director is James Barry (Regional: Million Dollar Quartet and Working at Berkshire Theatre Group).

The Producer is RICHARD DOLCE. The Creative Team includes: JODRAN JANOTA (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), OLIVIA WEISS (Props Design), GAYLE SEAY, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager) and KATIE SPINA (Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET features Sean Michael Buckley as Elvis Presley (Regional: Million Dollar Quartet, Walk Hard, 9 to 5, As You Like It, The Three Musketeers), Noel Carey as Jerry Lee Lewis (Off-Broadway: Is Anyone Alive Out There? The Road to Glow; National Tour: Murder For Two; Regional: Million Dollar Quartet), Luke Darnell as Sam Phillips (Off-Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Goree All-Girl String Band; Select Regional: The Understudy, End Of The Rainbow, Jersey Boys, MDQ, Oliver! TV: "Gotham," "Ghost Whisperer," "General Hospital," "Momsters"); Sky Seals as Johnny Cash (Off-Broadway: Sessions: The Musical; Regional: Million Dollar Quartet, God of Carnage, Hair, Pippin, Henry VI, Part III) and Sam Sherwood as Carl Perkins (Engeman Theater: Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story; Off-Broadway: Woody Sez, Fancy; International: German and Austrian premieres of Ring of Fire; Regional: Once, Million Dollar Quartet, ... Forum; Lost Highway; Cotton Patch Gospel; Pump Boys & Dinettes; Smoke, he Road: My Life with John Denver, Buddy).

The cast also includes: Sarah Ellis as Dyanne, Corey Kaiser as Brother Jay and David Sonneborn as Fluke.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Noel Carey and Sean Michael Buckley



Noel Carey and Sean Michael Buckley



Noel Carey



Noel Carey



]Sean Michael Buckley



Sean Michael Buckley



Keith Andrews (Director and Choreographer) and his wife Amy



Keith Andrews and Amy Andrews



Luke Darnell



Luke Darnell



Corey Kaiser



Corey Kaiser



Sarah Ellis



Sarah Ellis



Sean Michael Buckley, Sky Seals and Sam Sherwood



Sean Michael Buckley, Sky Seals and Sam Sherwood



Sky Seals



Sky Seals



Sam Sherwood and Lilly Tobin



Sam Sherwood and Lilly Tobin



Sam Sherwood



Sam Sherwood



Noel Carey Sean Michael Buckley, Sam Sherwood, Sky Seals and David Sonneborn



Noel Carey, Sean Michael Buckley, Sam Sherwood, Sky Seals and David Sonneborn



Corey Kaiser, Noel Carey, Sean Michael Buckley, Sam Sherwood, Keith Andrews, Sky Seals, David Sonneborn, Sarah Ellis, Luke Darnell and James Barry (Music Director)



Corey Kaiser, Noel Carey, Sean Michael Buckley, Sam Sherwood, Keith Andrews, Sky Seals, David Sonneborn, Sarah Ellis, Luke Darnell and James Barry



David Sonneborn



David Sonneborn



Corey Kaiser and David Sonneborn



Corey Kaiser and David Sonneborn



Laura Shubert (Sound Design)



Sarah Ellis and Sean Michael Buckley



Sarah Ellis and Sean Michael Buckley