Photo Coverage: The Cast of AIDA at The John W. Engeman Theater Celebrate Opening Night

The John W. Engeman Theater presents AIDA! Performances began on Thursday, May 9 and run through Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Check out photos from the opening night party below!

Winner of four Tony Awards, Elton John and Tim Rice's AIDA is an epic tale of love, loyalty and betrayal, chronicling the love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country, Amneris, an Egyptian princess, and Radames, the soldier they both love. With an unforgettable score featuring soaring ballads and rousing choral numbers by Elton John and Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), AIDA is a modern crowd-pleaser - an epic tale of loyalty, pride, betrayal, and the love that transcends them all.

AIDA is produced by RICHARD DOLCE, the Engeman Theater's Producing Artistic Director. AIDA is Directed & Choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; Broadway: The Wedding Singer (Asst. Choreo.), The Lion King (Res. Director); National Tours: Flashdance, Jekyll & Hyde, The Wedding Singer).

The Musical Director is Lena Gabrielle, the Associate Director is Dana Iannuzzi, and the Associate Choreographer is Karma Jenkins. The Creative Team includes: Michael Bottari & Ronald Case (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger(Costume & Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), GAYLE SEAY, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager) and JENNIFER WALSH (Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast of AIDA features KAYLA CYPHERS as Aida, Ken Allen Neely as Radames and Jenna Rubaii as Amneris.The cast also features: Enrique Acevedo(Zoser), Julius Chase (Pharaoh), Chaz Alexander Coffin (Mereb), Gavin Gregory (Amonsaro) and DARIA PILAR REDUS (Nehebka). The cast includes: Patrick Ball, Jordan Bollwerk, JAVONTRE BOOKER, EMILY BORDLEY, BREANNA COLLIER, TARA C. FITZGERALD, JASMINE GOBOURNE, Devin J. Hall, RAMITA RAVI, Kristen Seggio and CALEB SUMMERS.

AIDA will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $78 on Saturday evenings, $73 all other performances and may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Devin J. Hall



Devin J. Hall



Enrique Acevedo



Enrique Acevedo



Patrick Ball



Patrick Ball



Caleb Summers



Caleb Summers



Ken Allen Neely



Ken Allen Neely



Paul Stancato (Director and Choreographer) and Dana Iannuzzi (Associate Director)



Paul Stancato and Felicia Finley



Chaz Alexander Coffin



Chaz Alexander Coffin



Tara C. Fitzgerald



Tara C. Fitzgerald



Emily Bordley



Emily Bordley



Kristen Seggio



Kristen Seggio



Paul Stancato



Paul Stancato



Tara C. Fitzgerald, Emily Bordley, Paul Stancato, Kristen Seggio and Ramita Ravi



Ramita Ravi



Ramita Ravi



Ramita Ravi, Emily Bordley, Kristen Seggio and Tara C. Fitzgerald



Kurt Alger (Costumes and Wigs) with his niece Nora Juraska and Stephanie Druda



Gavin Gregory



Gavin Gregory



Kurt Alger and Daniel Shevlin



Music Director Lena Gabrielle, Laura Shubert (Sound Design) with members of the band that includes-Bryson Baumgarte, Robert Dapiaz, Joel Levy, Ethan Hack-Chabot, Peter Averso and Josh Endlich



Jordan Bollwerk



Jordan Bollwerk



Javontre Booker



Javontre Booker



Jenna Rubaii



Jenna Rubaii



Kayla Cyphers



Kayla Cyphers



Kayla Cyphers



Jenna Rubaii, Kayla Cyphers and Ken Allen Neely



Jenna Rubaii, Kayla Cyphers and Ken Allen Neely



Ken Allen Neely, Jenna Rubaii, Kayla Cyphers and Paul Stancato



Ken Allen Neely, Jenna Rubaii, Kayla Cyphers and Paul Stancato



The Cast and Crew of Aida



Breanna Collier



Breanna Collier



Jasmine Gobourne



Jasmine Gobourne



Julius Chase



Julius Chase



Jordan Bollwerk, Enrique Acevedo, Ken Allen Neely, Julius Chase, Paul Stancato, Devin J. Hall, Chaz Alexander Coffin, Javonte Booker and Caleb Summers



Enrique Acevedo, Ken Allen Neely, Julius Chase, Paul Stancato, Devin J. Hall, Patrick Ball, Caleb Summers, Chaz Alexander Coffin, Jordan Bollwerk and Javontre Booker



Lena Gabrielle (Music Director) with the ladies of Aida that includes-Emily Bordley, Breanna Collier, Kayla Cyphers, Tara C. Fitzgerald, Jasmine Gobourne, Ramita Ravi, Daria Pilar Redus, Jenna Rubaii and Kristen Seggio



Lena Gabrielle (Music Director) with the ladies of Aida that includes-Emily Bordley, Breanna Collier, Kayla Cyphers, Tara C. Fitzgerald, Jasmine Gobourne, Ramita Ravi, Daria Pilar Redus, Jenna Rubaii and Kristen Seggio



Zach Blane and Dana Iannuzzi



Zach Blane and Dana Iannuzzi



Ethan Carleton, Jennifer Walsh, Leila Scandar ((Production Stage Manager), Laura McGauley, Michelle Michaels, Guest, and Jake Goldsztejn