Patchogue Theatre Presents Chick Corea Trilogy

October 17, 2019 - 22-time Grammy-winning Jazz legend Chick Corea brings his trio, featuring Brian Blade & Christian McBride, to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 25 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $49 - $89, plus applicable fees. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

"If you're familiar with the names like Bach, Beethoven & Mozart, well Chick Corea's our living version of that," says Christian McBride, Bassist of Chick Corea's Trilogy.

Famed Jazz Pianist and Composer Chick Corea has always been most challenged creatively by working with talented players, reaching from his early years with Blue Mitchell, Herbie Mann, Stan Getz and Miles Davis to his own leadership of memorably fascinating groups such as Return to Forever, the Elektric Band, the Akoustic Band, and his Five Peace Band.

For this performance, he brings together bass powerhouse Christian McBride and drum master Brian Blade in a trio that earned 2 Grammy Awards for their first outing, 2014's landmark 3-CD set Trilogy.

"Both are master musicians and together we have an easy rapport," Chick says of McBride and Blade. "There is a lot of give and take in our music. It's always a lot of fun."

The trio's long-awaited follow-up album, Trilogy 2, arrived last year. The two-disc set features tracks hand-picked by Chick from throughout the trio's 2016 world tour, capturing the feel of an electrifying concert program. The material spans a range of inspirations, from American Songbook standards to jazz classics, reaching back into Chick own catalog as well as that of some of his most renowned collaborators, including Miles Davis and Joe Henderson.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You