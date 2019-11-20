Neesa Hart's Belles And Beaus Elite Handbell Quartet Announced For 2019 Kings Dominion Winterfest

Kings Dominion will be transformed from amusement park to an enchanting Winter Wonderland from November 23 through January 1 featuring live holiday shows, ice skating, hands-on family activities and the opening of selected rides ... with the sweet aroma of special holiday dishes, homemade hot chocolate and desserts lingering in the air.

Amidst the glow of over two million shimmering lights and a 300-foot tree, Global Bronze Productions Music Director Neesa Hart's Elite Handbell Quartet -- Belles and Beaus - will be ringing in the holiday season at the Second Annual Kings Dominion Winterfest in Doswell, Virginia.

"We will be playing a variety of secular, sacred and seasonal classics," said Hart, who attended the First Annual Kings Dominion Winterfest in 2018. "I went as a guest last year and thought, "they need bells!"

The "costumed" Belles and Beaus, a Stafford Regional Handbell Society advanced ensemble, will be performing during the entire run of Winterfest. Except for the 5 pm opening tree lighting ceremony underneath the Eiffel Tower, they can be found ringing in the Old Virginia Christmas Gazebo next to the Kings Dominion Theater every night. Their 30-mnute long evening performances - 26 in total - are scheduled at 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30. Participating Belles and Beaus Quartet members and their Virginia hometowns are: Cathy Groel (Spotsylvania), Glenda Mason (King George), Taylor Keith (Fredericksburg) and Bob McNichols (Fredericksburg).

"Handbells originated in churches as a way for ringers to practice without having to climb the stairs into the cold, drafty and damp bell towers," recalled Hart (Fredericksburg). "They actually had nothing to do with Christmas. The holiday association with handbells came as a result of the songs Carol of the Bells, Jingle Bells, Ding Dong Merrily on High and so forth.

"Then 30 years ago this year, in 1989, Hershey debuted their now iconic 'Bells' TV commercial where a tree-shaped arrangement of 11 chocolate kisses are shown 'ringing' to the tune of We Wish You a Merry Christmas - https://www.ispot.tv/ad/IYGm/hersheys-bells With the promotion airing every holiday since, handbells have been forever tied to the Christmas season," Hart added.

Kings Dominion is located 20 miles north of Richmond, Virginia and 75 miles south of Washington, DC. For further information about the Winterfest, ticket prices and more go to: https://www.kingsdominion.com/play/winterfest.





