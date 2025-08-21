NOT SO SCARY KIDS ADVENTURE to Open at Gateway's Haunted Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Not So Scary Kid’s Adventure at Gateway's Haunted Playhouse will return to The Gateway in Bellport on Saturday, October 11th, and runs through October 26, 2025, on Saturdays and Sundays only.

Take a stroll through our not-so-scary Halloween adventure, a walk-through for kids of all ages. Encounter goofy creatures, bewitching tricks, and make some new friends along the way. Swap the chills and thrills of the oh-so-scary for the giggles and squeals of the not-so-scary! Family-friendly tunes complete the atmosphere… there’s even a treat at the end. Debut this year’s costume, if you’d like, and show everyone just how spooky and grim or valiant and prim you can be!

The fun begins before the not-so-scary Halloween adventure! Not So Scary Kids Adventure features a merry carnival, which serves as our Midway - a queuing area where you can sit down with a snack, jump in the pumpkin bounce, get your face painted, or play some lawn games instead of having to stand in line. In the Midway, you can also find our Snack Bar, where we serve soft drinks and snacks.

This event is recommended for children ages 3 and up and those who might not be ready for Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse at night. No newborns or infants are permitted, for their safety. No strollers, carriages, or baby carriers of any kind are permitted inside the tour. This is strictly for the safety of you and your child. Due to the nature of this event, we are not wheelchair accessible.

Not So Scary Kids Adventure - one of its non-profit’s largest fundraisers - is held Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 12 PM - 3 PM, October 11 - 26. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets are sold for specific 15-minute entry times.